Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 28
November 28, 2012 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1398.94     -0.52%    -7.350 
 USD/JPY                   81.98       -0.17%    -0.140 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6352          --    -0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1740.63     -0.06%    -1.020 
 US CRUDE                  87.11       -0.08%    -0.070 
 DOW JONES                 12878.13    -0.69%    -89.24 
 ASIA ADRS                121.31      -0.67%     -0.82 
-------------------------------------------------------------   
   

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as focus shifts to US budget
talks 
SE ASIA STOCKS- Philippine at record high; S'pore, Thailand up
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> CVC Capital Partners plans to sell 35-40 percent of
its shares in retailer PT Matahari Department Stores in the
first quarter of 2013 to raise up to $1.5 billion. The firm has
appointed CIMB Group Holdings Bhd., Morgan Stanley and UBS AG as
financial advisors for the transaction. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Indonesia's second largest cement producer PT Indocement
Tunggal Prakarsa recorded a third-quarter net profit
of 3.37 trillion rupiah ($351.04 million), up 30 percent from
2.59 trillion rupiah a year earlier as revenue rose 26.5 percent
to 12.37 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
> Coal miner PT Darma Henwa plans to spend $162.7
million in capital expenditure next year, aiming to boost coal
output to 23.21 million tonnes, higher than this year's target
of 13.38 million tonnes, said CEO Adwin Harjanto Suryohadprojo.

> PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket
firm, expects sales in 2013 to reach 9.3 trillion rupiah, up 24
percent from this year's target of 7.5 trillion rupiah, said
finance director Suryanto. (Kontan)
> PT Bumi Resources plans to pay $271 million of
outstanding debt due in the fourth quarter and in 2013, said
director Dileep Srivastava. (Investor Daily)
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St falls, hit by Reid's 'fiscal cliff' comments     
 > Prices gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis      
 > Euro moves lower on US fiscal fears, Greece debt doubts 
 > Gold flat as investors shift focus to US fiscal talks  
 > Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises         
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
 
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:  

Indonesia targets $40 bln investment in 2013     
COLUMN-Living with Indonesian supply uncertainty 

    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

