Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 6
November 6, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
         
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US
election 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows
 
        MARKET NEWS:
 > Wall St rises in thin trade before US election         
 > Prices up before US vote, Greece worries mount         
 > Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates           
 > Gold rises on short-covering, US election eyed         
 > Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies  
 > Political risk box on Indonesia                  

    STOCKS TO WATCH:
    > Cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna 
reported a net profit of 7.43 trillion rupiah in the third
quarter, up 25 percent from a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    > Junior mining stocks may be in focus after Indonesia's
supreme court upheld a challenge to a government ban on the
export of unprocessed minerals, which could pave the way for a
resumption of exports. 
    > Auto distributor PT Astra International, after
Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo), said
it was confident that car sales in 2012 would reach 1.1 million
units. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    > State construction firm PT Adhi Karya booked new
contracts until October at 9.2 trillion rupiah, or 68.15 percent
of its 2012 full-year target of 13.5 trillion rupiah, said
corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Investor Daily)
    > Cement producer PT Holcim Indonesia expects
production in 2012 will reach 8 million tonnes, up 23 from a
year earlier. The firm will be ready to operate its Tuban I
factory in June next year, boosting output to 10 million tonnes,
said CEO Eamon Ginley. (Kontan)
    
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 Indonesia's Q3 growth slows as exports wane     
 Indonesia court rules against ore export ban    
 Bumi receives Rothschild counter-proposal       
              
($1 = 9615 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

