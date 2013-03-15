FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 15
March 15, 2013 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1563.23      0.56     8.71  
 USD/JPY                 96.11        0.02     0.02 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.04        -0.02     0.00  
 SPOT GOLD               1589.25     -0.03    -0.55 
 US CRUDE                93.24        0.23     0.21  
 DOW JONES               14539.14     0.58    83.86 
 ASIA ADRS              137.67       0.29     0.40 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover on record Dow close, US 
data 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines lead regional
losses 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam has secured
a 10-year sales contract, to supply 51.8 million tonnes of coal,
worth about $3.5 billion, to PT Indonesia Power, a unit of state
electricity company PT Perusahaan Perseroan Perusahaan Listrik
Negara, said corporate secretary Joko Pramono. The
company is targeting 2013 coal output at 20.68 million tonnes,
up 35 percent from last year's 15.3 million tonnes. (Investor
Daily, Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai, a unit
of Sinar Mas group, has bought 3-hectare of land in South
Jakarta worth 868.9 billion rupiah ($89.55 million), from PT
Bakrieland Development, said corporate secretary
Hermawan Wijaya. The company plans to develop highrise buildings
on the property. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Reswara Minergi Hartama, a unit of coal miner PT ABM
Investama, has secured loans totalling $150 million
from three banks, to develop supporting infrastructure
facilities including a port and roads in Aceh, and expects to
complete the projects in the third quarter of 2013, said ABM CEO
Andi Djajanegara. The firm sees coal output at 25 million tonnes
over the next few years. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Acset Indonusa plans to launch an initial public
offering in the second quarter of this year by selling 30
percent of its enlarged capital, said corporate secretary Any
Daniels. The firm has appointed PT Kim Eng Securities as
underwriter. (Investor Daily)
    - The Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) said
Germany-based cement producer Heidelbergcement plans
to spend 3.5 trillion rupiah ($360.73 million) in Indonesia,
said deputy chairman Himawan Hariyoga, adding that the
government received investment plans from six foreign investors
mostly from European countries such as Germany and France in the
first quarter of this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Astra Group said car sales in January-February reached
103,501 units, up 8 percent from 95,667 in the same period last
year, which represented 52 percent of total domestic car sales
of 199,989 units, said Mulawarman, public relation officer of PT
Astra International. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Aditec Cakrawiyasa has delayed its plan to launch an
initial public offering until 2015 from initially in the first
quarter of 2013, said CEO Rawono Sosrodimulya. The firm earlier
plans to sell 20-30 percent of its enlarge capital via an IPO
and expects to raise 500 billion rupiah for expansion. (Kontan)
    - Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa expects new contracts
in 2013 to reach $327 million as until March, and the firm had
secured contracts totalling $154 million, or 47 percent of its
full-year target, said corporate secretary Fajriyah Usman.
(Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)  
    
> Nikkei rises close to 4-1/2 year high                   
> Dow ends up for 10th day, S&P nears record high         
> Long-dated U.S. bonds slip as labour market improves   
> Dollar rally dulls as sterling & AUD steal the show   
> Gold lingers around $1,590/oz; US job data weigh      
> U.S. oil futures settle at two-wk high on strong data  
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> U.S. asks WTO to strike down Indonesia agricultural import
curb 
> Indonesia keeps politically sensitive fuel subsidies, may
limit use 
          
($1 = 9702.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
