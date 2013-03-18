FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 18
March 18, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1560.7      -0.16%    -2.530 
 USD/JPY                   94.86       -0.42%    -0.400 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9182          --    -0.073 
 SPOT GOLD                 1602.8       0.69%    10.960 
 US CRUDE                  92.46       -1.06%    -0.990 
 DOW JONES                 14514.11    -0.17%    -25.03 
 ASIA ADRS                137.28      -0.28%     -0.39 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms, Asia shares fall on jitters from 
Cyprus deal 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Thai index hits 19-year high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force SKK Migas
sees oil output in 2013 would be 830,000 barrels per day, lower
than the government's original target of 900,000 bpd, due to
lesser production in some oil fields, its Chairman Rudi
Rubiandini said. (Investor Daily)
    > Construction firm PT Nusa Raya Cipta, a unit of property
company PT Surya Semesta Internusa, plans to launch an
initial public offering (IPO) in May raising up to 300 billion
rupiah ($31 million), said an executive at Indonesia's stock
exchange. (Investor Daily)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall on Cyprus concerns, bounce in yen   
> Dow retreats from 10-day rally; JPMorgan weighs        
> Prices rise as consumer sentiment takes a hit         
> Euro skids, yen jumps as Cyprus deal alarms          
> Gold hits 2-1/2-week high on Cyprus bailout plan     
> Oil futures drop by more than $1 on strong dollar     
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Soccer-Indonesia's feuding soccer leagues agree to merge 
 
> Airbus wins landmark Lion Air order - sources 
          
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    
 ($1 = 9,704.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
