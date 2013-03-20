FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 20
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
  ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1548.34     -0.24%    -3.760 
 USD/JPY                   95.02       -0.12%    -0.110 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9043          --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1612.04     -0.05%    -0.750 
 US CRUDE                  92.21        0.05%     0.050 
 DOW JONES                 14455.82     0.03%      3.76 
 ASIA ADRS                135.30      -0.46%     -0.62 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Cyprus jitters keep Asian shares, euro 
pressured 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Philippines down; others recover 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> The transportation ministry expects to operate 24 new airports
by 2015, with nine of them in eastern Indonesia and three in the
west set to start operations this year, said minister EE
Mangindaan. (Investor Daily)
> The government plans to increase mine royalties to 10 percent
from 1 percent, said Hatta Rajasa, chief economics minister.

    MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei up 2 pct on exporters, recovers from Cyprus blow 
 > S&P 500 ends down, but off day's low after Cyprus vote 
 > Prices rise as Cyprus problems spur contagion fears   
 > Euro on defensive; market looks ahead to Bernanke    
 > Gold holds firm after Cyprus parliament rejects tax  
 > Brent oil falls 2 pct to 3-month low on Cyprus fears  
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia raises 905 bln rupiah from sukuk auction, yields
rise 
> Bank Indonesia hopes to use new rupiah market reference rate
from April 
> Indonesia Feb auto sales rise 19 pct on year 
          
