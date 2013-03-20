Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 20

JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1548.34 -0.24% -3.760 USD/JPY 95.02 -0.12% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9043 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1612.04 -0.05% -0.750 US CRUDE 92.21 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 14455.82 0.03% 3.76 ASIA ADRS 135.30 -0.46% -0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Cyprus jitters keep Asian shares, euro pressured SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Philippines down; others recover STOCKS TO WATCH > The transportation ministry expects to operate 24 new airports by 2015, with nine of them in eastern Indonesia and three in the west set to start operations this year, said minister EE Mangindaan. (Investor Daily) > The government plans to increase mine royalties to 10 percent from 1 percent, said Hatta Rajasa, chief economics minister. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up 2 pct on exporters, recovers from Cyprus blow > S&P 500 ends down, but off day's low after Cyprus vote > Prices rise as Cyprus problems spur contagion fears > Euro on defensive; market looks ahead to Bernanke > Gold holds firm after Cyprus parliament rejects tax > Brent oil falls 2 pct to 3-month low on Cyprus fears INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia raises 905 bln rupiah from sukuk auction, yields rise > Bank Indonesia hopes to use new rupiah market reference rate from April > Indonesia Feb auto sales rise 19 pct on year ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: