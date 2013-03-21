Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 21

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1558.71 0.67% 10.370 USD/JPY 95.83 -0.15% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9529 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1606.56 0.04% 0.670 US CRUDE 93.27 -0.25% -0.230 DOW JONES 14511.73 0.39% 55.91 ASIA ADRS 136.65 1.00% 1.35 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after Fed keeps stimulus SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Cyprus bailout worries weigh STOCKS TO WATCH > Panda Express, the largest Asian-themed restaurant company in the U.S., eyes expansion into Indonesia as the firm is looking for a local partner, said Garibaldi Thohir, owner of Trinugraha group, one of the Indonesian companies contacted by Panda to be the partner. (Kontan) > Real estate developer PT Modernland Realty plans to issue a $150 million global bond in the third quarter of the year to finance land acquisition, said finance director Freddy Chan. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends higher as Fed keeps stimulus in place > Prices dip after rally on Cyprus worries; Fed on hold > Yen on defensive as new BOJ governor awaited > Gold stays put as Fed sticks with stimulus > Brent oil rises from 3-month low as Cyprus concern eases INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia to buy more Russian jet fighters, patrol ships ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: