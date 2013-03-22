FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 22
March 22, 2013 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1545.80      0.83    12.91 
 USD/JPY                 94.91        0.03     0.03 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.91        -0.38    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD               1614.41      0.02     0.32 
 US CRUDE                92.54        0.10     0.09  
 DOW JONES               14421.49    -0.62   -90.24  
 ASIA ADRS              135.44      -0.89    -1.21 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro on defensive on growth, 
Cyprus worries 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > The government plans to build three oil refineries, two of
them with a capacity of 300,000 barrels of oil per day each, in
co-operation with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, said Susilo
Siswoutomo, deputy energy and mineral resources minister.
(Investor Daily)
    > Indonesia's biggest payTV operator PT MNC Sky Vision
 plans to buy back the company's bonds worth $165
million to reduce its debt interest burden, said CEO Effendi
Budiman. (Investor Daily)
  
   MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei falls on renewed Cyprus concerns, yen rise       
> Wall St slides as Oracle drops, Cyprus worries escalate 
> Bonds gain as Cyprus scrambles for help                
> Yen squeezed higher, euro remains in doldrums         
> Gold hits nearly 1-month high on fears over Cyprus    
> Oil falls on demand outlook worries as Cyprus struggles 

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia budget deficit could rise above 2 pct of GDP-finmin
 
> Indonesia awards 14 oil and gas blocks in first-half 2013
 
> Indonesia's Petral finalises Q2 jet fuel term -sources
 
          
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
