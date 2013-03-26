FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 26
#New Issues News
March 26, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1551.69     -0.33%    -5.200 
 USD/JPY                 93.91       -0.25%    -0.240 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9198          --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD               1603.55     -0.08%    -1.350 
 US CRUDE                94.72       -0.09%    -0.090 
 DOW JONES               14447.75    -0.44%    -64.28 
 ASIA ADRS              135.59      -0.43%     -0.58
----------------------------------------------------------------
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro spooked by Cyprus bailout
details 
    SE Asia Stocks--Rebound on Cyprus deal; Thai stocks lead
 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > The government has appointed state-owned lender PT Bank
Rakyat Indonesia to absorb PT Bukopin's majority
shares that will be sold through a private placement, said Gatot
Trihargo, deputy minister for state-owned enterprises. Bukopin
earlier said it expected to raise $300 million to $350 million
by selling 2.79 billion shares, or 35 percent of its enlarged
capital. (Investor Daily)
    > Golden Agri-Resources is ready to spend a total
of $1.6 billion on investment in Liberia, West Africa, over the
next 12-15 years, said Golden Agri's CEO Franky Widjaja. The
firm will develop oil palm plantation on a 220,000 hectares of
land in the country. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    > PT AKR Corporindo, distributor of basic chemical
and petroleum products, booked net profits of 649 billion rupiah
in 2012, a 5 percent increase from a year earlier as revenue
grew 15 percent to 21.6 trillion rupiah from 18.8 trillion
rupiah in 2011, CEO Haryanto Adikoesoemo said in a statement.

    > PT Matahari Department Store said 222 investors
have bought 1.16 billion shares or 40 percent of the company's
enlarged capital from CVC Capital Partners Ltd and PT
Multipolar, sold via a private placement at 10,850 rupiah per
share worth totalling 12.6 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
    > Indonesia's top gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara
 plans to spend $1 billion on investment that will be
used to acquire Ketapang gas block in Madura and Bengkanai block
in central Kalimantan, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
         
   MARKET NEWS 
> Japan's Nikkei falls on Cyprus deal worries               
> Wall St ends lower on renewed Cyprus worries              
> Prices gain as Cyprus comments spark worry over banks    
> Euro recoils as Cyprus deal stings; BOJ in focus        
> Gold perches above $1,600/oz, euro zone worries support 
> Oil rises in choppy trade after Cyprus bailout deal      
> Palm oil slips as slowing exports weigh                 

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Doha fate hinges on December meeting: Indonesian WTO candidate
 
> Indonesia should stop rice imports as surplus growing
-official 
> Indonesia FinMin raises pressure on bank reciprocity
 
> Indonesia's Medco says Libya oil project delayed by 2 years
 
> Refugee boat sinks off Australia, reopens border security
debate 
          
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
