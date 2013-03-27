FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 27
March 27, 2013 / 1:43 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0026 GMT -------------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1563.77      0.78%    12.080 
 USD/JPY                   94.52        0.12%     0.110 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.918           --     0.007 
 SPOT GOLD                 1599.86      0.08%     1.270 
 US CRUDE                  96.12       -0.23%    -0.220 
 DOW JONES                 14559.65     0.77%    111.90 
 ASIA ADRS                135.89       0.22%      0.30
----------------------------------------------------------------
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > Indonesian industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar
Industrial Estate Tbk said it plans to spend 600
billion rupiah on investment this year to acquire land in
Central Java. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    > State-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam)
aims to boost nickel sales volume to up to 11.5 million tonnes
this year from last year's 7 million tonnes, said CEO Alwinsyah
Lubis. The firm also plans to spend 6 trillion rupiah in capital
expenditure this year, higher than last year's 5.1 trillion
rupiah, to finance its ferronickel processing plant project in
Maluku, expand existing plant in Southeast Sulawesi and develop
chemical grade alumina smelter plant in West Kalimantan.(Bisnis
Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan)
    > State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam said it has
secured a sales contract worth 157 trillion rupiah from state
utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara to supply 262.6
million tonnes of coal until 2030, for its steam power plant in
Java. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    > PT Bhakti Investama Tbk plans a rights issue by
releasing 10 percent of its enlarged capital, subject to
approval from shareholders in an extraordinary meeting scheduled
to be held on May 2, the investment company said. (Investor
Daily)
             
   MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei edges up on Wall Street; ex-dividend caps gains    
> Data lifts Dow to a record, S&P near record close         
> Prices gain as Cyprus fears remain                       
> Euro near 4-month low, yen dips on BOJ expectations     
> Gold stays put as U.S. data offsets Europe worries      
> Oil up on US data, Brent premium to US crude shrinks     
> Palm edges down on lower exports, Cyprus deal worries   

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia parliament backs FinMin Martowardojo for c.bank
chief 
> Global cocoa prices could more than double by 2020 if output
lags -Petra
> Indonesia raises 7.65 trln rph from debt auction, yields rise
 
> BNI looks to sell up to 40 pct of life insurance unit
 
          
($1 = 9731.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

