Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 28
March 28, 2013 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT -------------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1562.85     -0.06%    -0.920 
 USD/JPY                   94.38       -0.05%    -0.050 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8506          --     0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1605.09      0.02%     0.300 
 US CRUDE                  96.68        0.10%     0.100 
 DOW JONES                 14526.16    -0.23%    -33.49 
 ASIA ADRS                136.30       0.30%      0.41
----------------------------------------------------------------
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on Italy, Cyprus worries
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippines outperforms after Fitch upgrade;
Indonesia hits record 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest
upmarket retailer, plans to boost capital expenditure this year
to 900 billion rupiah from an earlier estimate of 600 billion
rupiah, said corporate secretary Fetty Kwartati. The firm plans
to open 200-250 specialty stores, 50-73 food and beverage stores
and two department stores. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    > Oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional 
plans to expand its oil and gas activities to Malaysia, said CEO
Lukman Mahfoedz, adding that the firm has invited GOM Resources
Sdn Bhd to work on a project. (Investor Daily)
    > PT Bank Internasional Indonesia plans to raise
1.5 trillion rupiah from a rights issue, releasing 4.69 billion
shares at 320 rupiah per share, for credit expansion. (Kontan)
             
   MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei edges down, weakness in euro to weigh              
> Wall St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger      
> Yields lowest in three weeks on euro zone safety bid     
> Worries about Italy & Cyprus take toll on euro          
> Gold defies firm dollar as Cyprus fallout supports      
> Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains      
> Palm oil prices up, lower output expected to cut stocks 

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Southeast Asia ready to build, but will investors come?
 
> Turkey could open WTO case over Indonesia flour
tariff-officials 
> Indonesian shipper Berlian files for creditor protection in
the US 
> Indonesia to rely on soybean imports beyond 2014 -minister
 
> Indonesian shares hit highs as focus turns to next finance
minister 
> Indonesia parliament backs FinMin Martowardojo for c.bank
chief 
          
 ($1 = 9724.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)

