Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 3
April 3, 2013 / 1:41 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 3 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
------------------  MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT --------------  
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1570.25      0.52     8.08  
 USD/JPY                   93.39       -0.03    -0.01  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.859        0.00    -0.00  
 SPOT GOLD                 1575.86      0.04     0.62  
 US CRUDE                  96.76       -0.44    -0.43  
 DOW JONES                 14662.01     0.61    89.16  
 ASIA ADRS                134.01       0.75     1.00 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs
data 
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high;
Philippine retreats 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > PT Honda Prospect Motor, main dealer of Honda car in
Indonesia, sold 26,772 vehicles in the first quarter of the
year, surging 229 percent from 8,143 vehicles a year ago, said
director Jonfis Fandy. (Investor Daily)
    > PT Gozco Plantation Tbk said its 2012 net profit
dropped 41 percent to 98.4 billion Indonesian rupiah ($10.11
million) on lower sales. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    > Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk sees its coal
output in 2013 at 6 million tonnes, up from last year's 4
million tonnes, said corporate secretary Ade Satari. (Kontan)
             
   MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei rises 1.2 pct on Wall St gains, BOJ easing hopes   
> Wall St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high       
> Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets          
> Yen & euro pensive as BOJ, ECB meetings loom            
> Gold down 1.5 pct on Wall St gains, economic hopes      
> Oil settles mixed on demand concerns, U.S. pipeline      
 
> Palm oil rebounds from near 3-mth low, exports support  

   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Bumi Resources posts wider Q4 net loss         
> Indonesia coffee exports to slip 5 pct in 2013 
> Saratoga Investama picks banks for $200 mln IPO 
> Indonesia sells 645 bln rph of sukuk           
> Blue Bird Group picks banks for $250 mln IPO   
> Finmin says core inflation still manageable    
> Sulawesi March cocoa exports up 147 pct y/y    
          
    ($1 = 9,737 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Bijoy Koyitty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
