FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 4
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
April 4, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1553.69     -1.05%   -16.560 
 USD/JPY                   92.84       -0.21%    -0.200 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8072          --    -0.009 
 SPOT GOLD                 1555.24     -0.14%    -2.110 
 US CRUDE                  94.43       -0.02%    -0.020 
 DOW JONES                 14550.35    -0.76%   -111.66 
 ASIA ADRS                132.49      -1.14%     -1.52 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on weak US data, yen firms
before BOJ 
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rebounds on inflows; Thailand falls
to near 2-week lows 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > The net profits of national sharia banks as of February
were at 679.7 billion rupiah ($69.73 million), up 80 percent
from 378.1 billion rupiah at the same period last year, a survey
by the central bank showed. Total loan disbursements were up 51
percent to 160.72 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor
Daily)
    > Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk
 said growth of its new financing in the first quarter
of 2013 fell 12 percent on an annual basis to 7 trillion rupiah
($718.17 million), due to higher minimum down payment for auto
purchase, said director Hafid Hadeli. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Investor Daily)
    > Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka
Tbk is targeting marketing sales of between 1.2
trillion rupiah and 1.5 trillion rupiah this year, said
corporate secretary Muljadi Suganda. (Kontan)
    > Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure Tbk plans to refinance its outstanding
debt up to $243 million this year, said director Helmi Yusman
Santoso. (Investor Daily)
    > PT Sumber Segara Primadaya has secured loans totalling
$700 million from China Development Bank Corporation 
with an 11-year tenure to develop a steam power plant that will
have a capacity of 614 mega Watt in Cilacap, Central Java, said
CEO Muhammad Rasul. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan)
    > Indonesian government aims to raise 60.45 trillion rupiah
($6.20 billion) from conventional and sharia bonds in the second
quarter of the year to finance its budget deficit, said
Scenaider CH Siahaan, director at finance ministry's debt
office. (Kontan)
             
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei drops 1.8 pct on U.S. concerns ahead of BOJ        
> Wall St drops on signs of weak economy, North Korea       
> Prices rise as ADP data tempers job hopes                
> Yen bears on tenterhooks as BOJ looms large             
> Gold hits 9-month low as crude and equities slump       
> Oil down most in 5 months as US inventories near record  
> Palm inches up as lower stock hopes offset weak soy markets  
 

   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Saratoga aims to raise $1 bln from two IPOs    
          
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    
    ($1 = 9,747 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.