Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 5
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 5, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT --------------  
                   INSTRUMENT       LAST     PCT CHG   NET CHG  
   
 USD/JPY                    96.79      0.48       0.46 
 US 10YR                1.76     -0.49      -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                1552.36     -0.02      -0.35 
 US CRUDE                   93.49      0.25       0.23 
 DOW JONES               14606.11      0.38      55.76 
 ASIA ADRS                135.89      2.57       3.40 
 FTSE 100                6344.12     -1.19     -76.16 
  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
         
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei soars on BOJ, Asia shares ease before
US payrolls 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks pare losses; Malaysia extends
gains 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > Indonesia's automotive manufacturers association
(Gaikindo) reported auto sales in the first quarter of the year
rose 18 percent year-on-year to 297,785 vehicles. Sales were led
by Toyota, Daihatsu and Mitsubishi. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    > Dubai-based PT Atro Cement plans to build a cement factory
in Bengkulu, Sumatra, with a total investment of 2.7 trillion
rupiah ($276.95 million), said Iriansyah, head of the regional
investment coordinating board. (Investor Daily)
    > State-owned tin miner PT Timah plans to expand exploration
activities in Myeik District, Tanithary State, Myanmar in the
second half of the year with an initial output expected to reach
10,000 metric tonnes, said CEO Sukrisno. (Kontan)
    > Coal miner PT ATPK Resources Tbk expects its
coal output in 2013 to be 1.5 million tonnes, said corporate
secretary Andreas Andy. (Kontan)
             
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei jumps above 13,000 for 1st time in nearly 5-yr     
> Wall St gets lift from BOJ move, but U.S. data a drag     
> Bank of Japan plan, job jitters propel U.S. bond prices  
> Yen hits 3-1/2 year low after BOJ's radical stimulus    
> Gold stays near 10-mth low, U.S. payroll data in focus  
> Oil down on US jobless claims, Brent hits 5-month low    
> Palm weighed down by weak soy                           

   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Bumi sees coal sales rising 8 pct in 2013      
> February palm oil exports rise 9 pct m/m       
          
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    
    ($1 = 9,749 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
