Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 5

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 96.79 0.48 0.46 US 10YR 1.76 -0.49 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1552.36 -0.02 -0.35 US CRUDE 93.49 0.25 0.23 DOW JONES 14606.11 0.38 55.76 ASIA ADRS 135.89 2.57 3.40 FTSE 100 6344.12 -1.19 -76.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei soars on BOJ, Asia shares ease before US payrolls SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks pare losses; Malaysia extends gains STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia's automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo) reported auto sales in the first quarter of the year rose 18 percent year-on-year to 297,785 vehicles. Sales were led by Toyota, Daihatsu and Mitsubishi. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Dubai-based PT Atro Cement plans to build a cement factory in Bengkulu, Sumatra, with a total investment of 2.7 trillion rupiah ($276.95 million), said Iriansyah, head of the regional investment coordinating board. (Investor Daily) > State-owned tin miner PT Timah plans to expand exploration activities in Myeik District, Tanithary State, Myanmar in the second half of the year with an initial output expected to reach 10,000 metric tonnes, said CEO Sukrisno. (Kontan) > Coal miner PT ATPK Resources Tbk expects its coal output in 2013 to be 1.5 million tonnes, said corporate secretary Andreas Andy. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps above 13,000 for 1st time in nearly 5-yr > Wall St gets lift from BOJ move, but U.S. data a drag > Bank of Japan plan, job jitters propel U.S. bond prices > Yen hits 3-1/2 year low after BOJ's radical stimulus > Gold stays near 10-mth low, U.S. payroll data in focus > Oil down on US jobless claims, Brent hits 5-month low > Palm weighed down by weak soy INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Bumi sees coal sales rising 8 pct in 2013 > February palm oil exports rise 9 pct m/m ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: ($1 = 9,749 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)