Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 8
April 8, 2013 / 1:45 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 8 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0045 GMT --------------  
                   INSTRUMENT       LAST     PCT CHG   NET CHG  
   
 USD/JPY                    98.34      0.51      0.50 
 US 10YR                1.70     -0.57     -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                1577.44     -0.26     -4.06 
 US CRUDE                   92.77      0.08      0.07 
 DOW JONES               14565.25     -0.28    -40.86 
 ASIA ADRS                135.54     -0.26     -0.35 
 FTSE 100                6249.78     -1.49    -94.34 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Property developer PT Laguna Cipta Griya plans
to raise between 1.25 trillion rupiah ($128.21 million) and 1.5
trillion rupiah from a rights issue in the second half of this
year at a price of 350 rupiah per share, a source said. Laguna's
co-CEO, Danny Boestami, confirmed the plan, adding that it will
use the proceeds to buy a 20-hectare plot of land in East
Jakarta to build a superblock on the property. (Investor Daily,
Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati has appointed
state construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan to develop a
shopping mall and apartment complex in Surabaya, East Java,
worth about 472 billion rupiah ($48.41 million), said Director
Minarto Basuki. PT PP corporate secretary Betty Ariana added
that the projects are expected to be completed in 2015. (Kontan)
    - PT Ace Hardware plans to open 15 new outlets
this year, higher than its earlier target of 12 outlets, said
Corporate Secretary Helen Tanzil, adding that it has opened two
new outlets between January and March this year. (Kontan)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
($1 = 9750 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Bijoy
Koyitty)

(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
