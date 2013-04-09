Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Apr 9

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.07 0.63% 9.790 USD/JPY 99.33 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7469 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1571.24 -0.12% -1.850 US CRUDE 93.45 0.10% 0.090 DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23 ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen still in focus, US earnings seen aiding Asian shares SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta at 2-wk low STOCKS TO WATCH - State electricity utility Perusahaan Perseroan Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to spend $100 million to build four compressed natural gas (CNG) storage facilities in Semarang, Bekasi, Pasuruan in Java and Bangkanai in East Kalimantan, said fuel and gas division chief Suryadi Mardjoeki. The firm expects the facilities to start operations in 2013-2014. (Investor Daily) - Bosowa Corporation, a business group with headquarters in Sulawesi, is eyeing a 35 percent stake in mid-sized lender PT Bank Bukopin Tbk, from Kopelindo and Yayasan Bina Sejahtera Warga Bulog, said director Sadikin Aksa. (Investor Daily) - PT Citra Kebun Raya Agri plans to build a pig iron smelter plant with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year in West Sumatra, worth between $100 million and $150 million, in January 2014, said director Argo Trinandityo. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - Three companies including PT Bank Nationalnobu, PT Multipolar Technology and PT Siloam Internationals Hospital, controlled by Lippo Group, are ready to launch initial public offerings in the first half of this year, to be used for expansion, said Ferry Budiman, CEO PT Ciptadana Securities, the companies' underwriter. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati plans to spend 1.7 trillion rupiah ($174.39 million) on capital expenditure this year, said director Minarto. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food earned a net profit of 253.66 billion rupiah ($26.02 million) in 2012, a 69 percent increase from a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Visi Media Asia booked a net profit of 72.93 billion rupiah ($7.48 million), up 177 percent from 26.31 billion rupiah a year earlier, on revenue that grew 25 percent to 1.24 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) - Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal is optimistic its sales in 2013 will grow between 5 and 10 percent, said director Catharina Widjaja, adding that the firm recorded sales of 12.57 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) in 2012. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei near 5-year highs, exporters firm as Yen wobbles > Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results > 30-year swap spreads approach parity; prices slip > Yen sinks toward 100 per USD, China data a distraction > Gold extends losses on gains in equities > Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Vessel Norgas Cathinka released from Indonesia > Indonesia c.bank sees no need to change interest rate policy ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9748.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindyati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)