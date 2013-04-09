FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Apr 9
April 9, 2013 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Apr 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1563.07      0.63%     9.790 
 USD/JPY                   99.33       -0.02%    -0.020 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7469          --     0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1571.24     -0.12%    -1.850 
 US CRUDE                  93.45        0.10%     0.090 
 DOW JONES                 14613.48     0.33%     48.23 
 ASIA ADRS                136.81       0.93%      1.27 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen still in focus, US earnings seen aiding
Asian shares 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta
at 2-wk low 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State electricity utility Perusahaan Perseroan Perusahaan
Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to spend $100 million to
build four compressed natural gas (CNG) storage facilities in
Semarang, Bekasi, Pasuruan in Java and Bangkanai in East
Kalimantan, said fuel and gas division chief Suryadi Mardjoeki.
The firm expects the facilities to start operations in
2013-2014. (Investor Daily)
    - Bosowa Corporation, a business group with headquarters in
Sulawesi, is eyeing a 35 percent stake in mid-sized lender PT
Bank Bukopin Tbk, from Kopelindo and Yayasan Bina
Sejahtera Warga Bulog, said director Sadikin Aksa. (Investor
Daily)
    - PT Citra Kebun Raya Agri plans to build a pig
iron smelter plant with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year 
in West Sumatra, worth between $100 million and $150 million, in
January 2014, said director Argo Trinandityo. (Investor Daily,
Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    - Three companies including PT Bank Nationalnobu, PT
Multipolar Technology and PT Siloam Internationals Hospital,
controlled by Lippo Group, are ready to launch initial public
offerings in the first half of this year, to be used for
expansion, said Ferry Budiman, CEO PT Ciptadana Securities, the
companies' underwriter. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia,
Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati plans to
spend 1.7 trillion rupiah ($174.39 million) on capital
expenditure this year, said director Minarto. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food earned
a net profit of 253.66 billion rupiah ($26.02 million) in 2012,
a 69 percent increase from a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Visi Media Asia booked a net profit of 72.93
billion rupiah ($7.48 million), up 177 percent from 26.31
billion rupiah a year earlier, on revenue that grew 25 percent
to 1.24 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
    - Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal is optimistic its
sales in 2013 will grow between 5 and 10 percent, said director
Catharina Widjaja, adding that the firm recorded sales of 12.57
trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) in 2012. (Kontan)

  MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei near 5-year highs, exporters firm as Yen wobbles   
> Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results       
> 30-year swap spreads approach parity; prices slip        
> Yen sinks toward 100 per USD, China data a distraction  
> Gold extends losses on gains in equities              
> Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June   
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Vessel Norgas Cathinka released from Indonesia 
> Indonesia c.bank sees no need to change interest rate
policy 
      
($1 = 9748.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindyati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

