Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 12
April 12, 2013 / 2:05 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1593.37      0.36     5.64 
 USD/JPY                 99.7         0.03     0.03 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.793        0.00     0.00  
 SPOT GOLD               1560.59      0.01     0.15 
 US CRUDE                93.42        0.10     0.09  
 DOW JONES               14865.14     0.42    62.90  
 ASIA ADRS              141.49       1.29     1.80 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, yen faces fresh low vs
dollar 
    SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Malaysia hits new peak on blue chips,
foreign buying 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Persero
Tbk is targeting 2013 net profit of 370.8 billion
rupiah ($38.21 million), up 20 percent from 309 billion rupiah
last year, boosted by more engineering, procurement and
construction (EPC) projects, CEO Bambang Triwibowo said. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - PT Bukit Jonggol Asri, a unit of property developer PT
Sentul City Tbk, secured loans worth 250 billion
rupiah with a tenure of 3-5 years from Bank Pan Indonesia, its
investor relations officer said. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai,
controlled by Sinar Mas group, booked sales of 2.6 trillion
rupiah in the first quarter, up 214 percent from 828.4 billion
rupiah during the same period last year, corporate secretary
Hermawan Wijaya said. Wijaya added that the sales represented 37
percent of its 2013 full-year target. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Beton concrete construction firm PT Wika Beton, a unit of
PT Wijaya Karya Tbk, plans to launch an initial public
offering (IPO) this year, earlier than its previous plan in
2014, said director Entus Asnawi. The firm expects to raise up
to 1 trillion rupiah by selling around 20 percent of its
enlarged capital or 5.75 billion shares, to fund business
expansion. (Investor Daily)
    - State-owned pharmaceuticals firm PT Indofarma Persero Tbk
 plans to spend 250 billion rupiah on investment in
2013-2014, to build a new factory, expand its existing plant,
introduce new herbal medicines and develop IT, its finance
director said. The firm is targeting revenues of 1.4 trillion
rupiah ($144.29 million) in 2013, up 23 percent from 1.15
trillion rupiah last year. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Astra Otoparts aims to raise 2.9 trillion
rupiah ($298.88 million) via a rights issue this month, by
selling 963.9 million new shares or 25 percent of its enlarged
capital at a price of 3,100 rupiah per share, which will mostly
be used to pay debt, said director Robby Sani. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
    - PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk said its PT Bakrie
Tosanjaya, PT Bakrie Building Industries and PT Bakrie Pipe
Industries plan to issue bonds worth 900 billion rupiah to pay
debt, said director Eddy Soeparno. (Kontan)

    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges down after touching new 5-year high        
> Wall St gains for 4th day, but weak tech hurts Nasdaq   
> U.S. bond prices rise, though Japanese bids elusive    
> USD bulls frustrated by 100 yen barrier; NZD shines   
> Gold heads for third weekly drop, firm equities weigh 
> Oil settles lower as demand view dims, inventory rises 

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia c.bank holds policy rate, trims GDP forecast
 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    
($1 = 9703 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
