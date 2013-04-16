FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 16
April 16, 2013 / 2:20 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
                                                                
          ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT
------------ 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1552.36      -2.3%   -36.490 
USD/JPY                   96.6        -0.16%    -0.150 
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6849          --    -0.003 
SPOT GOLD                 1328.59     -1.79%   -24.160 
US CRUDE                  87.2        -1.70%    -1.510 
DOW JONES                 14599.20    -1.79%   -265.86 
ASIA ADRS                136.71      -2.42%     -3.40 
------------------------------------------------------------- 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms as risk assets brace for another 
rout 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; Indonesia, Philippines lead 

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - The Indonesia coal mining association (APBI) expects coal
output in 2013 to reach 400 million tonnes, up 4 percent from
383 million tonnes last year, or higher than the government's
forecast of 390 million tonnes, driven by more demand from
Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan, said chairman Bob
Kamandanu. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The Ruby gas field in Makassar, operated by Pearl Oil
(Sebuku) Ltd, is expected to start producing 100 million
standard cubic feet of gas per day in October 2013, said
Rudianto Rimbono, an officer at Indonesia's oil and gas
regulatory task force SKK Migas. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Coal miner PT Bumi Resources sees sales in the
first quarter this year reaching $1.3 billion, down 11 percent
from $1.46 billion for the same period last year, due to falling
coal prices, on sales volume that rose 21 percent to 19.1
million tonnes, said director Bumi Dileep Srivastava. The
company expects sales volume in 2013 at 76 million tonnes, up 12
percent from last year's 68 million tonnes. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
    - PT Adhi Persada Property, a unit of PT Adhi Karya
, has secured new projects worth 7.15 trillion rupiah
this year, said CEO Giri Sudaryono (Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Kalla Group will develop a geothermal power plant worth
$33 million in South Sulawesi, said CEO Fatimah Kalla. (Kontan)
    - ENI Indonesia will drill four new oil wells in
Muara Bakau and Bulungan blocks, starting at the end of this
year, with a total investment of $400 million, said CEO Paolo
Scaroni. (Kontan)


    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei drops 1.6 pct on slowing global growth          
> Wall St lowest since Nov on gold's drop, Boston blasts 
> Prices gain on safety bid, Boston explosions          
> Yen rises from multiyear lows on growth concerns, G20 
> Gold investors exit, prices suffer biggest-ever drop 
> Brent oil drops 3 pct to near $100 in commodities rout 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Cbank says may resolve DBS-Danamon deal in May 
> Tahija to raise $175 mln in palm oil IPO       
> WBank cuts East Asia growth estimate          
Ÿ 
     
    ($1 = 9,712 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

