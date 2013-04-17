FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 17
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 17, 2013

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
                                                                
           ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0047 GMT
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1574.57      1.43%    22.210 
USD/JPY                   97.97        0.46%     0.450 
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7155          --    -0.007 
SPOT GOLD                 1376.3       0.62%     8.510 
US CRUDE                  88.87        0.17%     0.150 
DOW JONES                 14756.78     1.08%    157.58 
ASIA ADRS                138.91       1.61%      2.20 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound after sell-off, US
earnings support 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on growth hopes; Jakarta leads 
 
    - Media holding firm PT Global Mediacom plans to
sell 1.26 billion shares, or 9 percent of its enlarged capital,
at a minimum price of 2,360 rupiah per share through private
placement, its corporate secretary said. The firm expects to
raise 2.97 trillion rupiah ($305.65 million) for expansion.
(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food is
targeting net profit of 300 billion rupiah this year, up 42
percent from last year, as it expects sales to increase 66
percent to 5 trillion rupiah, CEO Joko Mogoginta said. The firm
has raised its capital expenditure to 808.9 billion rupiah this
year, up 35 percent from the previous year. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Oil and gas company PT Elnusa targets 2013
full-year net profit of 138 billion Indonesian rupiah, up 8
percent from last year as first-quarter profit reached 27.6
billion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Nur Kholis. (Bisnis
Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - Lender PT Bank Central Asia's loan growth in the
first quarter slowed down, compared with a 39 percent rise in
2012, due to a sluggish macroeconomic scenario, CEO Jahja
Setiaatmadja said. (Kontan)
    - PT Bank Mandiri recorded loan growth of 20
percent in the first quarter, down from 27 percent in the same
period last year, its finance director said. (Kontan, Investor
Daily)
    - PT Krakatau Wajatama, a unit of PT Krakatau Steel
, plans to develop a concrete plant worth around 800
billion Indonesian rupiah with capacity of up to 250,000 tonnes
per year, its finance director said, adding that the firm
expects to start construction in July or August. (Kontan)
    - Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia,
through its unit PT Santosa Agrindo (Santori), will start
constructing its feedlot facility in China in May, a company
official said, adding that it expects the facility to start
operation in November. (Kontan)
    - Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada
 plans to release as much as 20 percent of its enlarged
capital via a rights issue in the third quarter, said CEO Jusuf
Hamka, adding that it will use the proceeds to finance
> Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains, renewed yen weakness 
> Wall Street gains 1 pct, lifted by gold, earnings, data 
> US bonds prices fall as safety bid fades, stocks gain  
> Yen under renewed pressure as gold jitters fade       
> Gold ekes out gains after sliding to 2-year low       
> Brent falls under $100 for first time since July 2012  
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
     
> Nobu Bank to sell 52 pct stake in May IPO      
> Indo raises 1.22 tln sharia bond, below target 
> 6.8 magnitude quake off Papua New Guinea-USGS 
    ($1 = 9,717 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Jijo Jacob)

