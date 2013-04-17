Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 17

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0047 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1574.57 1.43% 22.210 USD/JPY 97.97 0.46% 0.450 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7155 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1376.3 0.62% 8.510 US CRUDE 88.87 0.17% 0.150 DOW JONES 14756.78 1.08% 157.58 ASIA ADRS 138.91 1.61% 2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound after sell-off, US earnings support SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on growth hopes; Jakarta leads STOCKS TO WATCH - Media holding firm PT Global Mediacom plans to sell 1.26 billion shares, or 9 percent of its enlarged capital, at a minimum price of 2,360 rupiah per share through private placement, its corporate secretary said. The firm expects to raise 2.97 trillion rupiah ($305.65 million) for expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food is targeting net profit of 300 billion rupiah this year, up 42 percent from last year, as it expects sales to increase 66 percent to 5 trillion rupiah, CEO Joko Mogoginta said. The firm has raised its capital expenditure to 808.9 billion rupiah this year, up 35 percent from the previous year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Oil and gas company PT Elnusa targets 2013 full-year net profit of 138 billion Indonesian rupiah, up 8 percent from last year as first-quarter profit reached 27.6 billion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Nur Kholis. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Lender PT Bank Central Asia's loan growth in the first quarter slowed down, compared with a 39 percent rise in 2012, due to a sluggish macroeconomic scenario, CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja said. (Kontan) - PT Bank Mandiri recorded loan growth of 20 percent in the first quarter, down from 27 percent in the same period last year, its finance director said. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Krakatau Wajatama, a unit of PT Krakatau Steel , plans to develop a concrete plant worth around 800 billion Indonesian rupiah with capacity of up to 250,000 tonnes per year, its finance director said, adding that the firm expects to start construction in July or August. (Kontan) - Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia, through its unit PT Santosa Agrindo (Santori), will start constructing its feedlot facility in China in May, a company official said, adding that it expects the facility to start operation in November. (Kontan) - Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada plans to release as much as 20 percent of its enlarged capital via a rights issue in the third quarter, said CEO Jusuf Hamka, adding that it will use the proceeds to finance Depok-Antasari toll road project. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains, renewed yen weakness > Wall Street gains 1 pct, lifted by gold, earnings, data > US bonds prices fall as safety bid fades, stocks gain > Yen under renewed pressure as gold jitters fade > Gold ekes out gains after sliding to 2-year low > Brent falls under $100 for first time since July 2012 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Nobu Bank to sell 52 pct stake in May IPO > Indo raises 1.22 tln sharia bond, below target > 6.8 magnitude quake off Papua New Guinea-USGS Ÿ ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,717 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)