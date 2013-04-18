FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 18
April 18, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
                                                                
            
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT ---------------   
                                                                
                          
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1552.01     -1.43%   -22.560 
USD/JPY                   97.9        -0.19%    -0.190 
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6916          --    -0.007 
SPOT GOLD                 1368.09     -0.61%    -8.410 
US CRUDE                  86.06       -0.72%    -0.620 
DOW JONES                 14618.59    -0.94%   -138.19 
ASIA ADRS                137.20      -1.23%     -1.71 
------------------------------------------------------------- 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track US stocks lower on growth 
worries 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on strong earnings; energy shares 
pull Thai index down 

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - Construction company PT Total Bangun Persada is
targeting new contracts of 2.1 trillion rupiah ($216.27
million)in 2013, said corporate secretary Elvina Apandi
Hermansyah. The company is looking at office building, property
and construction projects. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Indonesia's top gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara
 plans to spend $1 billion to acquire at least three
new gas blocks, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso. The company will
also allocate between $250 million and $500 million this year to
develop infrastructure. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor
Daily)
    - Property developer PT MNC Land aims to raise
1.95 trillion rupiah from a rights issue, releasing 1.28 billion
shares or 26.6 percent of its enlarged capital at a price of 500
Indonesian rupiah per share, to be used for acquiring Lido Lake
Resort and Golf in Sukabumi, West Java, the company's prospectus
said. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit
of PT Astra International, reported revenues in the
first quarter reached 2.72 trillion rupiah, up 5.5 percent from
2.58 trillion rupiah in the same period last year, driven by
sales of its crude palm oil (CPO) that grew 28 percent to
382,900 tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts 
a unit of PT Astra International, plans up to 3 trillion rupiah
in capital expenditure this year, doubled from last year's
allocation, aiming to boost production capacity, said CEO
Siswanto Prawiroatmodjo. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor
Daily)
    - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty has
increased its 2013 sales target to 5.6 trillion rupiah from 4.2
trillion rupiah, up 56 percent compared with 3.6 trillion
Indonesian rupiah reported a year ago, on strong demand for
residential, said investor relation officer Nathan Tanugraha.
(Kontan)
    - Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera will spend
300 billion Indonesian rupiah to build a new rice mill in
Sragen, Central Java, with a monthly capacity of 40,000 tonnes,
said commissioner Adi Lukman, adding it expects the facility to
commence operation by the end of this year. (Kontan)
    - Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) reported
electronics goods sales rose 14 percent in the first quarter
year-on-year to 7.64 trillion rupiah, said secretary general
Yeane Keet. (Investor Daily)

    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei tracks global market down; Apple-linked shares hit 
> Drop in Apple shares, weak profits drag Wall St down     
> U.S. bonds prices rise as stock slump spurs safety bid  
> Euro under pressure as risk aversion flares            
> US gold futures down 1 pct; ETF holdings hit 3-yr low  
> Brent falls for 6th day as demand worries persist       
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia overcharging on Japanese car imports 
> Mining policy softens after industry backlash  
> Freeport union refuses to rule out strikes    
Ÿ 
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
    
    ($1 = 9,710 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
