Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 19

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya (SIS) plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in May, aiming to raise up to 3 trillion rupiah ($308.82 million) from 15 percent of its enlarged capital, said CEO Sandiaga Uno. The firm has appointed PT Indo Premier Securities, PT UBS Securities Indonesia, and PT Deutsche Securities as underwriters. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

- South Korea's Lotte Group will develop five new outlets in Jakarta, Surabaya and Medan, until 2018 with a total investment of up to $500 million, said CEO Lotte Shopping Avenue Indonesia, Suh Chang Suk. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

- IFR Asia reported that Modern Group plans to sell 315 million shares or 5 percent shares in property developer PT Modernland Realty through a private placement and expects to raise about 302 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

- State-owned tin miner PT Timah plans to sell its unproductive assets worth around 1 trillion rupiah and aims to boost net profits up to 1 trillion rupiah, compared to net profits of 431.6 billion last year, said finance director Akhmad Rosidi. The company's CEO added the proceeds will be used to finance its capital expenditure totalling 1.4 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

- PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a unit of PT Tunas Ridean , plans to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah in May, to disburse more auto financing, said director Tenny Febyana Halim. The firm sees new financing in 2013 at 12 trillion rupiah, up 42 percent from last year's 8.4 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

- Construction firm PT Waskita Karya has revised up its 2013 full-year contract target to 26 trillion rupiah, up from earlier 22.4 trillion rupiah, and expects new contracts to reach 17 trillion rupiah, said finance director Tunggul Rajagukguk. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

- Lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia's net profit in the first quarter stood at 1 trillion rupiah, up 12 percent from 900 billion rupiah at the same period last year, boosted by credit expansion, said CEO Henry Ho. The firm reported a 11 percent loan growth at 117 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

- Indonesia's construction sector is seen to grow around 7.4 percent until 2015, driven by property and construction projects, said Michelle Lim, CEO Reed Panorama Exhibitions. (Investor Daily)

- PT Gozco Plantations said its crude palm oil sales volume in the first quarter fell 9 percent to 10,000 tonnes from 11,000 tonnes a year ago. It said the sales represented 14 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 70,000 tonnes. (Kontan)

- Coal miner PT Toba Bara Sejahtera sees coal output in 2013 between 5.8 million tonnes and 6.4 million tonnes, compared to output of 5.6 million tonnes last year, said corporate secretary Perry Slangor. (Kontan)

- Indonesia's textile exports in the first quarter reached $3.65 billion, up 16 percent from $3.15 billion a year earlier, as demand increased from U.S. and Europe markets, said Ade Sudrajat, head of Indonesia's Textile Association (API). (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:

> MNC Group to invest $206 mln in banking unit

($1 = 9,714.5 rupiah)