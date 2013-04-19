FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 19
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 19, 2013 / 1:51 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
                                                                
            
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1541.61     -0.67%   -10.400 
USD/JPY                   98.26        0.13%     0.130 
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6932          --     0.007 
SPOT GOLD                 1392.21      0.10%     1.460 
US CRUDE                  88.16        0.49%     0.430 
DOW JONES                 14537.14    -0.56%    -81.45 
ASIA ADRS                137.02      -0.13%     -0.18 
------------------------------------------------------------- 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Global growth worries cap Asian share prices 
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta sets record on mid-cap rally; 
    Malaysia retreats 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya (SIS) plans to launch an
initial public offering (IPO) in May, aiming to raise up to 3
trillion rupiah ($308.82 million) from 15 percent of its
enlarged capital, said CEO Sandiaga Uno. The firm has appointed
PT Indo Premier Securities, PT UBS Securities Indonesia, and PT
Deutsche Securities as underwriters. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - South Korea's Lotte Group will develop five
new outlets in Jakarta, Surabaya and Medan, until 2018 with a
total investment of up to $500 million, said CEO Lotte Shopping
Avenue Indonesia, Suh Chang Suk. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - IFR Asia reported that Modern Group plans to
sell 315 million shares or 5 percent shares in property
developer PT Modernland Realty through a private
placement and expects to raise about 302 billion rupiah.
(Investor Daily)
    - State-owned tin miner PT Timah plans to sell its
unproductive assets worth around 1 trillion rupiah and aims to
boost net profits up to 1 trillion rupiah, compared to net
profits of 431.6 billion last year, said finance director Akhmad
Rosidi. The company's CEO added the proceeds will be used to
finance its capital expenditure totalling 1.4 trillion rupiah.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a unit of PT Tunas Ridean
, plans to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah in May,
to disburse more auto financing, said director Tenny Febyana
Halim. The firm sees new financing in 2013 at 12 trillion
rupiah, up 42 percent from last year's 8.4 trillion rupiah.
(Investor Daily)
    - Construction firm PT Waskita Karya has revised
up its 2013 full-year contract target to 26 trillion rupiah, up
from earlier 22.4 trillion rupiah, and expects new contracts to
reach 17 trillion rupiah, said finance director Tunggul
Rajagukguk. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia's net profit in
the first quarter stood at 1 trillion rupiah, up 12 percent from
900 billion rupiah at the same period last year, boosted by
credit expansion, said CEO Henry Ho. The firm reported a 11
percent loan growth at 117 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Indonesia's construction sector is seen to grow around 7.4
percent until 2015, driven by property and construction
projects, said Michelle Lim, CEO Reed Panorama Exhibitions.
(Investor Daily)
    - PT Gozco Plantations said its crude palm oil
sales volume in the first quarter fell 9 percent to 10,000
tonnes from 11,000 tonnes a year ago. It said the sales
represented 14 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 70,000
tonnes. (Kontan)
    - Coal miner PT Toba Bara Sejahtera sees coal
output in 2013 between 5.8 million tonnes and 6.4 million
tonnes, compared to output of 5.6 million tonnes last year, said
corporate secretary Perry Slangor. (Kontan)
    - Indonesia's textile exports in the first quarter reached
$3.65 billion, up 16 percent from $3.15 billion a year earlier,
as demand increased from U.S. and Europe markets, said Ade
Sudrajat, head of Indonesia's Textile Association (API).
(Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

> Nikkei rises on weak yen; caution over G20 meeting       
> Wall St falls further, bearish signals mount             
> TREASURIES-TIPS prices fall as inflation not a concern  
> Euro, yen steady after large swings                    
> Gold up in roller-coaster trade, sentiment stays uneasy 
> Oil rises after six-day sell-off, market seen oversold  
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
     
> MNC Group to invest $206 mln in banking unit  

    ($1 = 9,714.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Bijoy Koyitty)

