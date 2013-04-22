FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 22
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 22, 2013 / 2:26 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
                                                                
            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1555.25      0.88%    13.640 
 USD/JPY                   99.73       -0.04%    -0.040 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7203          --     0.015 
 SPOT GOLD                 1405.26      0.10%     1.410 
 US CRUDE                  88.01        0.00%     0.000 
 DOW JONES                 14547.51     0.07%     10.37 
 ASIA ADRS                138.78       1.29%      1.76 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS--Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen hovers
at 100 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high, Thailand up on
strong earnings 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - The finance ministry forecasts fuel subsidies in 2013 will
remain reaching over 220 trillion rupiah ($22.65 billion) as the
new policy only aims to control consumption of subsidised fuel
so it does not exceed the quota of 46 million kilolitres, said
deputy minister Anny Ratnawaty. (Investor Daily)
    - The government reported oil and gas output in the first
quarter reached 830,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day,
slightly up from 825,000 bpd in December 2012, said Rudi
Rubiandini, the chairman of oil and gas watchdog caretaker SKK
Migas. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - South Korea-based automobile company Hyundai's 
sole agent distributor, PT Hyundai Mobil Indonesia, plans to add
at least six car dealerships this year, said co-CEO Mukiat
Sutikno. The firm expects to own 56 car dealerships by the end
of this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)  

    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei surges to nearly 5-year high as yen sags after G20 
> Wall St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week since Nov.  
> Prices dip as investors buy stocks; eyes on Boston      
> Yen bears calling the shots, USD/JPY takes aims at 100 
> Gold inches above $1,400, seen choppy                  
> Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains    
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Telkom plans for 5 for 1 stock split          
> BP starts maintenance at Tangguh LNG train 2  
> Bank Muamalat targets $300 mln IPO            
> Rajasa named acting FinMin, shares wobble     
> Dharma Satya Nusantara targets $150 mln IPO   

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
   ($1 = 9,712.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
