FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 23
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 23, 2013 / 2:20 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
                                                                
            
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1562.5      0.47      7.25 
 USD/JPY                 99.17      -0.03     -0.03 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.69       -0.22      0.00  
 SPOT GOLD               1420.86    -0.30     -4.28 
 US CRUDE                89.20       0.01      0.01  
 DOW JONES               14567.17    0.14     19.66 
 ASIA ADRS              138.92      0.10      0.14 
 -----------------------------------------------------------
        
     GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, China flash HSBC PMI 
eyed 
    SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong 
after Q1 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Flag Carrier PT Garuda Indonesia has secured a
$360 million 12-year loan from Kuwait aircraft leasing company
Alafco to buy two Boeing 777-300 ER, said CEO Emirsyah Satar.
(Investor Daily)
    - State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam booked 2.78
trillion rupiah ($286.08 million) in the first quarter, down 9
percent from a year earlier while sales grew 17 percent to 4.51
million tonnes, said corporate secretary Joko in a
statement.(Investor Daily)
    - Lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia plans to
raise 1.5 trillion rupiah from a rights issue in June, said CEO
Dato' Khairussaleh Ramli. (Investor Daily)
  
  MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei retreats from nearly 5-year closing high           
> US STOCKS-Wall Street gains with Microsoft; Netflix jumps
after the bell 
> TREASURIES-Yields stay low on weak home sales, waning
inflation 
> FOREX-Yen bears regroup after attempt at 100 barrier fails
again       
> PRECIOUS-Bargain hunters lift gold, gains may be short-lived  
        
> Brent oil rises above $100/bbl on equity gains           
> VEGOILS-Palm hits fresh 4-month low on weak external markets
 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Finance minister says will stand by prudent
policies 
> Freeport near Indonesia supply deal, could ease contract
renegotiations 
> Indonesia plans to issue $1 bln of global sharia bonds in Q3  
         

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
   ($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.