Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 24
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 24, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
                                                                
            
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------- 
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1578.78      1.04    16.28 
 USD/JPY                   99.73        0.27     0.27 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7048       0.00     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                 1418.86      0.47     6.62 
 US CRUDE                  89.41        0.26     0.23 
 DOW JONES                 14719.46     1.05   152.29 
 ASIA ADRS                139.74       0.59     0.82 
 ------------------------------------------------------------ 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares seen rising, weak data 
pressures euro 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats; region wary of global 
growth prospects 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional 
posted 28 percent loan growth in the first quarter at 41.1
trillion Indonesian rupiah while profit was up 30 percent at 573
billion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Jerry Ng in a
statement.(Investor Daily)
    - Mobile phone retailer PT Erajaya Swasembada 
expects revenues in 2013 to grow between 20 and 23 percent at
around 15.48 trillion Indonesian rupiah as the company plans to
add 105 new stores this year with a total investment of around
100 billion rupiah ($10.28 million), said CEO Budiarto
Halim.(Kontan)
  
  MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei scales near 5-yr highs on weak yen, US earnings  
> Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop      
> Bond prices surge briefly after false explosion tweet  
> Euro nurses losses, AUD eyes inflation data           
> Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows            
> Oil above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint      
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia's Yudhoyono says hopes for fuel subsidies cuts next
month 
> Indonesia president hopes DBS/Danamon deal resolved soon
 
> Indonesia warns multinationals not to be greedy over resources
 
> Indonesian president urges Myanmar to address Muslim violence
 
> Indonesia sells 10.5 trln rph in debt auction, above target
 
> Indonesia could ease smelter rules for Freeport, Newmont
 

   ($1 = 9,723.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

