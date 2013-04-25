FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 25
April 25, 2013 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could
affect the local market.
                                                                
            
  ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1578.79         0%     0.010 
 USD/JPY                   99.52        0.05%     0.050 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.703           --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1426.79     -0.28%    -4.010 
 US CRUDE                  91.5         0.08%     0.070 
 DOW JONES                 14676.30    -0.29%    -43.16 
 ASIA ADRS                140.46       0.52%      0.72 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick, support seen from global 
monetary stimulus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam 
Makro surges after deal 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia reported a
net profit of 5 trillion rupiah ($515.56 million) in the first
quarter, up 19 percent from the same period last year driven by
micro and retail industries, said director Djarot
Kusumayakti.(Investor Daily)
    - Indonesian flag Carrier PT Garuda Indonesia has
secured loans totalling $40 million with tenure of 12 months
from PT Bank Negara Indonesia, the firm said in a
statement to the bourse. (Bisnis Indonesia)
  
  MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei edges up, extending the previous session's gain 
> Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble         
> Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction     
> Yen steady in early Asia trade; Japan flow data eyed 
> Gold rises on physical buying, outlook cautious      
> Brent jumps nearly 2 pct; U.S. gasoline stocks decline 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesian conglomerate Astra profit falls 
> Indonesia faces coffee shipment delays, beans scarce
 
> Indonesia looks to limit size of new palm plantations
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
   ($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
