Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 26
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2013 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could
affect the local market.
                                                                
            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1585.16       0.4%     6.370 
 USD/JPY                   99.16       -0.09%    -0.090 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.708           --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1473.11      0.42%     6.120 
 US CRUDE                  93.35       -0.31%    -0.290 
 DOW JONES                 14700.80     0.17%     24.50 
 ASIA ADRS                142.27       1.29%      1.81 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after surprise U.S. data, bonds 
fall 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up as investors cheer earnings  
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board said investment
in manufacturing industry in the first quarter reached 53.26
trillion rupiah ($5.48 billion), up 84 percent from the same
period last year. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Asa Foodnesia Abadi (Asa Foods) plans to build 25 bread
factories across the country over the next five years with a
total investment of about $250 million, said commissioner Eddy
Sutanto. (Investor Daily)
    - Poultry company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia plans
to issue a $225 million global bond with five years tenure, to
finance its expansion, said Corporate Secretary Maya Pradjono.
(Investor Daily)
  
   ($1 = 9,718 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
