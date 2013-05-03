FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 3
May 3, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1597.59      0.94%    14.890 
 USD/JPY                   98.02        0.07%     0.070 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6238          --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1466.54      0.02%     0.300 
 US CRUDE                  93.85       -0.15%    -0.140 
 DOW JONES                 14831.58     0.89%    130.63 
 ASIA ADRS                142.59       0.66%      0.93
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer ECB rate cut, euro sulks
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outlook revision hurts Indonesia
 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
- Food firm PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur and Japan's
Tsukushima Foods Industry Co Ltd will set up a joint venture in
Indonesia to work on the bakery and confectionary sector,
Corporate Secretary Elly Putranti said in a statement. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- Cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam posted a
third-quarter net profit of 1.047 trillion rupiah, down 13
percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 10 percent to 12.63
trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
- Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to
expand into the hotel business over the next two years and will
spend 6 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to finance
expansion, said Director Soeleman Soemawinata. (Kontan)
- Coal miner PT Adaro Energy acquired a coal mine
worth 3.9 billion rupiah in Balangan, South Kalimantan, said CEO
Garibaldi Thohir. (Investor Daily)
    
 > Nikkei suffers longest losing streak since November      
 > Wall St closes up on tech gains, S&P near 1,600          
 > Euro slumps on ECB negative deposit rate talk          
 
 > Yields hold above key levels before payrolls           
 > Gold ticks up, heads for second straight weekly gain   
 > Oil pushes up toward $103 after ECB rate cut            
 > Palm oil falls to 1-week low, tracks weak soyoil       
     
 > S&P cuts Indonesia outlook to stable from positive
 
 > Els makes strong start in Indonesia, Hend leads
 
 > Freeport Indonesia contract workers end strike as pay row
resolved 
 > Resource deals audit overshadows Liberia anti-graft push
 
 > Resort airports in stormy SE Asia leave safety to chance
 
      
($1 = 9722.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)


 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

