Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 7
May 7, 2013 / 2:06 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1617.5       0.19%     3.080  
 USD/JPY                   99.27       -0.06%    -0.060  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7554          --    -0.009  
 SPOT GOLD                 1467.94     -0.06%    -0.950  
 US CRUDE                  95.74       -0.44%    -0.420  
 DOW JONES                 14968.89    -0.03%     -5.07  
 ASIA ADRS                143.66      -0.09%     -0.13  
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on higher Wall
Street 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia at record high after
election 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental
provider, booked a net profit of 22.3 billion rupiah ($2.29
million) in the first quarter, up 355 percent from 4.7 billion
rupiah a year earlier, driven by revenues that grew 49 percent
to 239.4 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Telecommunication devices retailer PT Global Teleshop
 plans to open 50 new outlets this year with an
investment of up to $30,000 per shop, said CEO Evy Soenarjo. The
firm owns 365 outlets, most of which are in Jakarta and its
outskirts. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - PT Petrosea, a coal contractor controlled by
energy firm PT Indika Energy, cut its 2013 capital
expenditure to $20 million to $25 million from an earlier target
of $149 million, on concerns over sluggish global coal prices,
said director Mochamad Kurnia Aria. The firm expects 2013 coal
output to remain unchanged at the previous year level of 9.9
million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Lender PT Bank Central Asia has spent around 100
billion rupiah ($10.27 million) to build an insurance business
unit, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja, adding the firm will set up
an insurance company and increase its ownership in PT Central
Sejahtera Insurance. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Chemical company PT Duta Pertiwi Nusantara aims
to raise 150 billion rupiah ($15.41 million) to expand its coal
business, said CEO Siang Hadi Widjaja. The firm owns one coal
mine in Jambi with reserves of up to 200 million tonnes, and
expects to start production next year. (Kontan)
    - Indonesia's fourth-largest cigarette maker, PT Bentoel
Internasional Investama, will obtain loans totalling
5.3 trillion rupiah ($544.46 million) with a three-year tenure
from its affiliate Rothmans Far East BV in August, to repay
debts and buy new machinery, the company said in its prospectus.
(Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - PT Golden Energy Mines plans to acquire two to
three mining concessions in Kalimantan worth $50 million this
year, said CEO Fuganto Widjaja, adding the plan is expected to
be implemented before the end of this year. (Kontan)
    - PT Malindo Feedmill plans to sell 169.5 million
new shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged capital, to raise
482.05 billion rupiah ($49.52 million) for expansion and working
capital, the company said in a statement. The plan is subject to
shareholders' approval at an extraordinary meeting on June 5.
(Investor Daily)

    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rallies above 14,000 for first time since 2008    
> S&P 500 closes at record again; financials, Apple lead   
> Bond yields reach three-week high ahead of auctions     
> Euro tripped by ECB, Aussie eyes rate decision         
> Gold ticks lower as equities gain, ETFs plunge         
> Oil rises to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions   

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's FKS Multi Agro targets 8 pct rise in 2013 soybean
imports 
> Indonesia keeps GDP growth expectation at 6.2-6.5 pct this
yr 
      
($1 = 9734 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
