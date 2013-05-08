FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 8
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1625.96     0.52     8.46  
 USD/JPY                 98.86      -0.11    -0.11 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.78       -0.12     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD               1447.34    -0.32    -4.65 
 US CRUDE                95.40      -0.23    -0.22 
 DOW JONES               15056.20    0.58    87.31  
 ASIA ADRS              144.18      0.36     0.52 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record;
focus on China data 
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET
index hits 1,600 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a supermarket firm,
is optimistic of achieving its 2013 revenue target of 8.5
trillion rupiah ($873.18 million), up from last year's 5.7
trillion rupiah, with demand expected to increase during the
fasting month of Ramadan and the new school year, said director
Setyadi Surya.
    - Coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans
to spend 1.6 trillion rupiah ($164.36 million) on capital
expenditure this year to build infrastructure and buy new ships,
said Chief Financial Officer Danar Wihandhoyo. The firm sees
2013 sales volume at 3.1 million tonnes. (Kontan, Investor
Daily)
    - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom
tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, secured a
syndicated loan worth $475 million with a five-year tenure, to
repay debts and finance capital expenditure, according to a
report by IFR Asia. (Investor Daily)

    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei scales fresh five-year highs, Sharp Corp jumps    
> Dow ends above 15,000 for first time, S&P at record      
> TREASURIES-Prices dip, but range bound in new debt      
> Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment               
> Gold extends losses; ETFs at 4-year low                
> Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions   
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Cargill building $100 million cocoa facility in Indonesia
 
> Emerging market growth expectations hit seven-month low -HSBC
 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    
($1 = 9734.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.