Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 10
May 10, 2013 / 2:11 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------     
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1626.67     -0.37%    -6.020 
USD/JPY                   100.86       0.27%     0.270 
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.829           --     0.015 
SPOT GOLD                 1455.71     -0.14%    -1.990 
US CRUDE                  96.15       -0.25%    -0.240 
DOW JONES                 15082.62    -0.15%    -22.50 
ASIA ADRS                145.08      -0.68%     -0.99 
-------------------------------------------------------------   

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause after rally, yen at 4-yr
low vs dollar 
    SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand set new highs; Malaysia
bucks trend 
         
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia aims
to obtain a 1.6 trillion rupiah ($164.44 million) loan this year
to finance expansion, said CEO Henry Halomoan Sitanggang. The
firm is developing two steam power plants of 2x7 megawatts each.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Automotive spare parts distributor PT Indospring Tbk
 aims to raise 357 billion rupiah ($36.69 million) via
a rights issue in June or July, releasing 210 million shares at
around 1,700 rupiah per share, for expansion, the company's
prospectus said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    - Coal miner PT Baramulti Sukses Sarana booked a
net profit of $1.49 million in the first quarter, down 71
percent from $5.22 million in the same period last year, on
sales that grew 26 percent to $38.2 million, the company said in
a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Krakatau Steel, Southeast Asia's biggest
steel maker, would complete the construction of its
Krakatau-Posco steel plant worth $2.7 billion by the end of this
year and start operation in 2014 with an initial capacity of 3
million tonnes per year, said CEO Irvan K. Hakim. The plant's
capacity would increase to 6 million tonnes per year on
completion of the second phase of the plant. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Cellular operator PT Indosat reported a net loss
of 71.1 billion rupiah ($7.31 million) for the first quarter,
compared with a net loss of 22.6 billion rupiah a year ago, on
revenues that grew 18 percent to 5.78 trillion rupiah, said
finance director Stefan Carlsson. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land will
develop four superblocks in South Jakarta, Batam, Balikpapan and
Karawang in June with an investment of up to 5 trillion rupiah
($513.87 million) each, said co-CEO Indra Wijaya. The firm also
plans to issue bonds worth a minimum of 1 trillion rupiah with a
five-year tenure in mid-2013 to repay debt and acquire land.
(Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Industrial estate developer PT Pembangunan Deltamas plans
to launch an initial public offering within the near future to
raise between $200 million and $300 million, a source said. The
company's holding Sinar Mas Land Ltd has appointed
Macquarie Group Ltd as underwriter. (Investor Daily)
    - State pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma plans
to spend up to 1 trillion rupiah ($102.77 million) on financing
acquisitions, said finance director Vidjongtius, adding the firm
is optimistic about achieving its 2013 full-year revenue and net
profit target, up 15-18 percent from last year's revenue of 13.6
trillion rupiah and net profit of 1.73 trillion rupiah.
(Investor Daily)

    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 3.01 pct              
> S&P 500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes    
> Prices dip as investors eye U.S. jobs data              
> Dollar steady at 4-yr highs vs yen after breaching 100 
> Gold down 1 pct on broad dollar rally; PGMs higher     
> Brent oil closes higher after late gains                
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Exim Bank to finance more projects in Indonesia-Malaysian
Reserve 
> SMFG pays top dollar for Indonesia bank stake in retail
push 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    
($1 = 9730 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
