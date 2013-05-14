FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market. 
     
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT -------------- 
                  INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                 1633.77      0.00     0.07  
USD/JPY                 101.58      -0.24    -0.24 
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.91        -0.62    -0.01  
SPOT GOLD               1436.21      0.43     6.16 
US CRUDE                95.27        0.12     0.10 
DOW JONES               15091.68    -0.18   -26.81  
ASIA ADRS              147.37       1.34     1.95 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, retail sales underpins 
dollar 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Malaysia, Vietnam buck trend 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - Indonesia's Cement Association reported domestic cement
consumption from January to April reached 18.11 million tonnes,
up 9 percent from 16.68 million tonnes in the same period last
year, driven by the property and infrastructure sectors. PT
Semen Indonesia's corporate secretary, Agung Wiharto, said
domestic consumption in the 2013 full year would reach a minimum
60 million tonnes from last year's 54.96 million tonnes.
(Investor Daily)
    - Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah booked a
net profit of $71.9 million in the first quarter, down 42
percent from $124.5 million a year ago on revenues that declined
3 percent to $562.67 million. The firm plans to spend $150
million on capital expenditure this year. (Investor Daily)
    - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Indofarma has
secured a contract from the health ministry, worth 1.6 trillion
rupiah ($164.31 million), to supply generic drugs to public
hospitals throughout the country, said CEO Elfiano Rizaldi.
(Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Ciputra Development booked
pre-sales of 3.6 trillion rupiah until April, or 36 percent of
its 2013 full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, according to a
report by CLSA Indonesia. (Investor Daily)
    - Oil and gas firm PT Energi Mega Persada reported
profit before tax (EBITDA) reached $342.4 million in 2012, 201
percent higher than $113.6 million in the previous year, driven
by higher gas price and increasing production, CEO Imam Agustino
said in a statement. The firm sees oil output reaching 1,000
barrels per day in the second half of this year as it is
drilling two wells to achieve the target. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force SKK Migas
will allocate 644 LNG cargoes for the domestic market during
2013-2021, said chairman Rudi Rubiandini. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Investor Daily)
    - Coal miner PT Toba Bara Sejahtera is confident
of achieving its 2013 full-year output target of 5.8-6.4 million
tonnes as its first-quarter production has reached 1.3 million
tonnes, or around 20 percent of its target, said corporate
secretary Perry B Slangor. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah is
targeting sales of 12 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 14 percent
from last year's 10.5 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary
Yuni Gunawan. (Bisnis Indonesia) 
    
($1 = 9,737.5 rupiah) 

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
