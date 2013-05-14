Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 14

JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1633.77 0.00 0.07 USD/JPY 101.58 -0.24 -0.24 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.91 -0.62 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1436.21 0.43 6.16 US CRUDE 95.27 0.12 0.10 DOW JONES 15091.68 -0.18 -26.81 ASIA ADRS 147.37 1.34 1.95 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, retail sales underpins dollar SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Malaysia, Vietnam buck trend STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's Cement Association reported domestic cement consumption from January to April reached 18.11 million tonnes, up 9 percent from 16.68 million tonnes in the same period last year, driven by the property and infrastructure sectors. PT Semen Indonesia's corporate secretary, Agung Wiharto, said domestic consumption in the 2013 full year would reach a minimum 60 million tonnes from last year's 54.96 million tonnes. (Investor Daily) - Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah booked a net profit of $71.9 million in the first quarter, down 42 percent from $124.5 million a year ago on revenues that declined 3 percent to $562.67 million. The firm plans to spend $150 million on capital expenditure this year. (Investor Daily) - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Indofarma has secured a contract from the health ministry, worth 1.6 trillion rupiah ($164.31 million), to supply generic drugs to public hospitals throughout the country, said CEO Elfiano Rizaldi. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Property developer PT Ciputra Development booked pre-sales of 3.6 trillion rupiah until April, or 36 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, according to a report by CLSA Indonesia. (Investor Daily) - Oil and gas firm PT Energi Mega Persada reported profit before tax (EBITDA) reached $342.4 million in 2012, 201 percent higher than $113.6 million in the previous year, driven by higher gas price and increasing production, CEO Imam Agustino said in a statement. The firm sees oil output reaching 1,000 barrels per day in the second half of this year as it is drilling two wells to achieve the target. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force SKK Migas will allocate 644 LNG cargoes for the domestic market during 2013-2021, said chairman Rudi Rubiandini. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Coal miner PT Toba Bara Sejahtera is confident of achieving its 2013 full-year output target of 5.8-6.4 million tonnes as its first-quarter production has reached 1.3 million tonnes, or around 20 percent of its target, said corporate secretary Perry B Slangor. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah is targeting sales of 12 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 14 percent from last year's 10.5 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Yuni Gunawan. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up for 3rd day but gains tempered after rapid rise > Wall St ends near flat after recent highs > Treasuries fall as U.S. retail data hint at recovery > Dollar holds firm after robust U.S. retail sales > Gold down 1 pct on fund outflows, economic hopes > Oil falls as China demand slows, US gasoline sales dive > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Coffee consumption to jump a third in 13/14 > Fitch: Regulations to Temper Multi-Finance > President to name new fin minister this week ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,737.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)