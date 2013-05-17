FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 17
May 17, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market. 
     
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT ------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1650.47     -0.50    -8.31 
 USD/JPY                 102.19      -0.05    -0.05 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.88        -0.09     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD               1388.61      0.21     2.92 
 US CRUDE                95.09       -0.07    -0.07  
 DOW JONES               15233.22    -0.28   -42.47  
 ASIA ADRS              145.17      -1.80    -2.66 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar gains on Fed policy 
remarks 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippines ends rally; Malaysia falls to 
1-week low  

    - The government is optimistic that the manufacturing
industry will expand 9 percent in the second quarter of 2013,
higher than 6.69 percent in the first quarter, said industry
minister MS Hidayat. (Investor Daily)
    - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans
to refinance all of its debt totalling 734 billion rupiah
($75.28 million) by using proceeds raised from a global bond
issue worth $235 million, said investor relations officer Nathan
Tanugraha. (Investor Daily)
    - Oil and gas drilling services firm PT Mitra International
Resources plans to spend 250 billion rupiah on buying
500 trucks over the next three years, said director Inu Dewanto
Koentjaraningrat. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Solusi Tunas Pratama plans to spend 1.5
trillion rupiah on adding 800-1,000 telecommunication towers
this year, to boost revenues up to 794.1 billion rupiah, or 50
percent higher than last year, said CEO Nobel Tanihata.
(Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Net profits of national banks reached 25.13 trillion
rupiah in the first quarter, up 16 percent from 21.61 trillion
rupiah in the same period last year, a survey by the central
bank showed. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina is eyeing
acquisitions of oil and gas blocks in Oman, said CEO Karen
Agustiawan. Commissioner Sugiharto said the firm is waiting for
approval from the Oman government, while the owner of the blocks
has agreed to sell. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Sri Rejeki Isman, a textile manufacturer in Sukoharjo,
Central Java, plans to release 5.6 billion shares, or 30.12
percent of its enlarged capital, to the public to finance
expansion, the company's prospectus said. The firm has appointed
PT Bahana Securities as underwriter. (Kontan)
    - PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa, an energy firm
controlled by the Sinar Mas group, plans to expand into oil and
gas businesses, said CEO Lay Krisna Cahya. The firm had earlier
said it would spend $250 million on capital expenditure to
finance expansion into power plant and coal sectors. The firm
sees 2013 revenues at $750 million, up 19 percent from last
year's $630 million. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Australian consortium Solar Guys International Mitabu
plans to develop solar power plants in South Sumatra with a
total investment of more than 1 trillion rupiah, said director
Dane Muldoon. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Real estate developer PT Lippo Karawaci sold its
Siloam Hospital in Bali worth $97.3 million to Singapore's First
Real Estate Investment Trust, said corporate
communication officer Danan Kemayan Jati. (Bisnis Indonesia) 
    
> Nikkei falls for 2nd straight day, investors cautious  
> Wall Street slips after Fed comments, but Cisco surges 
> Treasuries gain on weak U.S. economic data, inflation 
> Dollar recovers vs euro and yen after Williams speaks 
> Gold slides to 4-wk low as investors sidestep bullion 
> Oil ends slightly up, dour US economic data caps gains 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
> Auto sales surge in April on robust economy   
> Coffee premiums hit highest since Jan         
> Freeport mine shut for second day, five dead  
     
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
($1 = 9,750 rupiah) 

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu)

