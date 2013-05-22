FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 22
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT --------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1669.16      0.17%     2.870 
 USD/JPY                   102.51       0.05%     0.050 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9228          --    -0.007 
 SPOT GOLD                 1377.24      0.13%     1.800 
 US CRUDE                  95.78       -0.42%    -0.400 
 DOW JONES                 15387.58     0.34%     52.30 
 ASIA ADRS                147.82      -0.04%     -0.06 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cheered by Fed reassurance, yen
awaits BOJ 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low
rate outlook 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
- Steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel, through its unit PT
Krakatau Hoogoven Indonesia Pipe Industries, will start
construction of a second steel pipe factory with a total
investment of 335.6 billion rupiah, said CEO Irvan Kamal Hakim.
The factory will have maximum capacity of 150,000 tonnes per
year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- State electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
plans to issue bonds worth 12 trillion Indonesian rupiah in the
second half of this year to finance investment, said Wahyu
Hidayat, deputy state-owned enterprises minister. (Investor
Daily)
- Cosmetic manufacturer PT Martina Berto plans to open
an outlet in the Philippines to add to its existing overseas
operations in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei Darusalam, said
Corporate Secretary Desril Muchtar. (Kontan)
- The Indonesian unit of Total, PT Total E&P
Indonesia, plans to drill 100 wells this year to boost output in
its Mahakam block, said Hardy Pramono, East Kalimantan district
manager, adding that it sees 2013 oil and gas output reaching
390,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The firm will need
$2.5 billion this year to develop Mahakam block. (Kontan)
- Coal miner PT ATPK Resources has revised up its 2013
full-year output target to 2.4 million tonnes per year, up from
earlier 1.5 million tonnes, said director Albert J. Bangun.
(Kontan)
- PT Bintan Alumina Indonesia is ready to spend between $700
million and $800 million to develop a bauxite smelter on a 2,000
hectare of land in Bintan, Riau, said director Zulnahar Usman.
The facility is expected to commence operation in 2016 and will
have capacity of 300,000 tonnes per month. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei scales 5-1/2-year high ahead of BOJ meeting       
 > Dow, S&P end at records on Fed officials' reassurance    
 > Prices gain on dovish Fed speakers, yields test support 
 > Dollar edges down as Fed officials hint at status quo  
 > Gold trims losses as euro firms ahead of Bernanke      
 > Oil falls on rising US gasoline stocks                  
 > Palm oil ends flat; Ramadan demand eyed                
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > Indonesia says DBS can buy 40 pct of Bank Danamon, rest may
follow 
 > Indonesia's Freeport mine risks prolonged closure over
disaster 
 > Indonesia expects inflation above 7 pct in revised 2013
budget 
 > Indonesia mogul ready to discuss deal on Intrepid project
-letter 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    
($1 = 9762.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.