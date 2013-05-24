FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 24
May 24, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT --------------  
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHUG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                  1650.51     -0.29     -4.840 
 USD/JPY                  102.4        0.38      0.390 
 10-YR US TSY YLD    2.0298         --      0.014 
 SPOT GOLD                1388.36     -0.17     -2.340 
 US CRUDE                 94.05       -0.21     -0.200 
 DOW JONES                15294.50    -0.08     -12.67 
 ASIA ADRS               142.42      -2.50      -3.65
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steadier, Nikkei bounces back
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Fed, China data jitters; S'pore,
Thailand hit 2-wk low 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
- Telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara 
booked a 131 percent increase in first-quarter net profits to
173.56 billion rupiah from the same period last year, (Kontan)
- PT Benakat Petroleum Energy plans to spend between
$40.1 million and $46.6 million on investment to drill 13 wells
in South Sumatra this year, aiming to boost 2013 output up to
3,130 barrels per day, said Corporate Secretary Dina Andini
Rohadi.
- PT Krakatau Steel, Southeast Asia's biggest steel
maker, plans to spend between 7 trillion Indonesian rupiah and 8
trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year, down from 13
trillion rupiah last year, for expansion, said Finance Director
Sukandar. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- PT Astra Sedaya Finance, a unit of PT Astra
International, plans to issue bonds totalling 10
trillion rupiah, with the first issuance of 3 trillion rupiah
expected this year, said CEO Djony Bunarto Tjondro. (Bisnis
Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to rebound from Thursday's 7.3 pct plunge     
 > Wall St sags, but ends off session lows                  
 > Prices gain after solid TIPS auction                    
 > Dollar recovers from 2-week low vs yen, focus on Nikkei 
 > Gold edges lower on stronger dollar, stocks            
 > Oil prices pare losses on U.S. equities turnaround      
 > Palm oil climbs to 1-mth high, posts 3rd weekly gain   
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > In Indonesia, soccer is kicked around by political parties
 
 > Indonesia union urges completion of probes into Freeport
tunnel collapse 
 > Indonesia financial regulator expects new banking law
completed in 2014 
 > Indonesia energy regulator trims 2014 oil target -media
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    
($1 = 9771.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
