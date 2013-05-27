FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 27
May 27, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ----------------- 
                      INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG  NET CHG
S&P 500                .SPX       1649.60    -0.06    -0.91  
USD/JPY                JPY=       101.20     -0.10    -0.10   
10-YR US TSY YLD       US10YT=RR  2.01       -0.10    -0.00  
SPOT GOLD              XAU=       1384.69    -0.06    -0.86    
US CRUDE               CLc1       93.56      -0.63    -0.59   
DOW JONES              .DJI       15303.10    0.06     8.60  
ASIA ADRS              .BKAS      139.79     -1.85    -2.63
----------------------------------------------------------- 
    
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus fears haunt share markets, dollar
recovers 
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Vietnam recover from previous
session's falls  
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Nusantara Infrastructure, toll road and ports
operator, plans to spend 600 billion rupiah ($61.40 million) to
strengthen its businesses, said Corporate Secretary Oemar Danni
Hasan. (Kontan)
    - Phone operator PT Indosat plans to spend up to 4
trillion rupiah to modernise its network and infrastructure in
Java and Bali islands by 2014, said director Erik Meijer.
(Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Danayasa Arthatama,
controlled by tycoon Tommy Winata, said in a statement it has
sold land worth $184 million in Sudirman Central Business
District, Jakarta, to a company called Pacific Century Premium
Development. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average falls 3.04 pct               
> Wall St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-Apr on Fed angst  
> Treasuries rise, 10-year yields fluctuate around 2 pct   
> U.S. dollar marks worst week vs yen in a year           
> Gold dips, but 2.15 pct weekly rise biggest in a month  
> Oil edges up on book squaring, but posts big weekly drop 
 
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > Freeport Indonesia union says mine shut but maintenance under
way 
 > Dai-ichi expands in Southeast Asia with Panin Life
deal-source 
 > Stanchart's Sands says Muddy Waters' debt bet
misplaced 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 9772.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
