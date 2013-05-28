FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 28
May 28, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1649.6     -0.06    -0.91  
 USD/JPY                 101.47      0.54     0.54 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.03        1.12     0.02  
 SPOT GOLD               1393.01    -0.09    -1.27 
 US CRUDE                93.94      -0.22    -0.21  
 DOW JONES               15303.10    0.06     8.60  
 ASIA ADRS              139.79     -1.85    -2.63 
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans
to develop two logistics centres in Pekanbaru and Jambi, Sumatra
this year, with a total investment of 200 billion Indonesian
rupiah ($20.43 million), said corporate secretary Solihin.
(Investor Daily)
    - Oil firm PT Medco Energi Internasional in talks
to raise a $300 million loan from PT Bank Mandiri and
Standard Chartered Bank to finance its Senoro gas project, said
CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Investor Daily)
    - PT United Tractors, Indonesia's biggest heavy
equipment provider, posted a 42 percent decline in sales from
January to April due to slowing demand in the coal mining
sector, said corporate secretary Sara Loebis. (Kontan)

($1 = 9790.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
