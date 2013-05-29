FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 29
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 29, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- 
                  INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG   
S&P 500           .SPX       1660.06     0.63     10.46     
USD/JPY           JPY=       102.36      0.00      0.00      
10-YR US TSY YLD  US10YT=RR  2.16       -0.41     -0.01     
SPOT GOLD         XAU=       1382.62     0.17      2.37       
US CRUDE          CLc1       94.75      -0.27     -0.26      
DOW JONES         .DJI       15409.39    0.69    106.29     
ASIA ADRS         .BKAS      140.59      0.57      0.80
----------------------------------------------------------- 
    
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rally underpins Asian shares
 
SE Asia Stocks-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai
stocks  

     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Oil firm PT Energi Mega Persada sold a 10
percent stake in Masela PSC block to Inpex Masela Ltd and Shell
Upstream Overseas Services Ltd to help the company repay its
$200 million outstanding debt, said CEO Imam P. Agustino.
(Investor Daily)
    - Oil services firm PT Radiant Utama Interinsco's 
bidding for two oil and gas service contracts worth 1 trillion
rupiah ($102.12 million) is expected to be announced within the
next two months, said corporate secretary Misyal A
Bahwal.(Investor Daily)
    - Property firm PT Bakrieland Development sold a
1,037-hectare land in its Lido Lake Resort and Golf in West
Java, to PT Zulam Alinda Sejahtera to help the company reduce
its debt, it said in a statement. (Kontan) 

    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 1.3 pct, recovering from recent beating  
> Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St  
> TREASURIES-Yields jump to highest levels in a year   
> Dollar rises on talk of Fed unwinding stimulus      
> Gold down 1 pct as strong US data dents safe havens 
> Oil rises more than $1 on equities, M. East tension  
  
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine maker eyes $153 mln IPO
 
> Indonesia relaxes limits on Australian beef
imports 
> EU imposes duties on Argentine, Indonesian
biodiesel 
> Freeport gets approval to restart part of Indonesia mine
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9,792.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.