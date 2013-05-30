FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 30
May 30, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0052 GMT ---------- 
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST   % CHG  NET CHG 
 S&P 500              1648.36   -0.70   -11.70 
 USD/JPY               101.20    0.07     0.07 
 10-YR US TSY YLD  96.61    0.01    -0.09 
 SPOT GOLD            1389.84   -0.19    -2.61 
 US CRUDE               92.97   -0.17    -0.16 
 DOW JONES            15302.8   -0.69  -106.59 
 ASIA ADRS             138.5   -1.49    -2.09 
-------------------------------------------------------- 
    
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities 
retreat 
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks 
fall after rate cut 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Auto distributor PT Astra International expects
to raise 2.8 trillion rupiah ($285.64 million)by selling 15
percent in its unit PT Astra Otoparts through a
private placement, said director Robby Sani.(Investor Daily)
    - Steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel has agreed to form 
a joint venture with Natsteel Asia Pte Ltd to develop a
pre-fabricated steel factory with a capacity of 70,000 tonnes
per year in East Jakarta, said Krakatau Steel's CEO Irvan
Hakim.(Investor Daily)
    - Retailer PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to
open four new outlets in the second quarter of this year, said
finance director Suryanto. (Kontan)

    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei may fall below 14,000 after US stocks drop        
> Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks   
> Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs             
> U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact    
> Gold rises 1 pct on physical demand, drop in equities 
> Oil slides with Wall Street and on energy demand worry 
  
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Saratoga seeks $395 mln in Indonesia's biggest IPO in 2
years 
> Freeport restarts output at world's No.2 copper
mine 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
 ($1 = 9802.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
