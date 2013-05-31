FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 31
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 31, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1654.41      0.37     6.05 
 USD/JPY                 101.02       0.30     0.30 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.11        -0.25    -0.01  
 SPOT GOLD               1413.96      0.05     0.71 
 US CRUDE                93.48       -0.14    -0.13  
 DOW JONES               15324.53     0.14    21.73  
 ASIA ADRS              139.28       0.56     0.78 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Nikkei recover as soft US data 
see QE staying on 
    SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst 
drop since Sept 2011 

  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Oil contractor PT Apexindo Pratama Duta plans
to issue global bonds worth maximum $500 million to refinance
debt and for working capital, it said in a statement (Investor
Daily)
    - Property firm PT Modernland Realty plans to
issue 5-year promissory notes worth $300 million for expansion,
the company said in a statement. (Kontan)

    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 1.5 pct as Fed stimulus concerns ease     
> Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain     
> Treasuries near flat as investors weigh Fed's course  
> Dollar slides as soft data offsets Fed taper talk    
> Gold hits 2-wk high as US data quells Fed taper talk 
> Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy, Fed 
 
  
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Freeport Indonesia union says won't return to work until
probes done 
> Indonesian real estate Nusa Raya Cipta plans June
IPO 
    
 ($1 = 9802.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

