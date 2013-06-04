FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 4
June 4, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1640.42     0.59     9.68  
 USD/JPY                 99.67       0.17     0.17 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.12       -0.40    -0.01  
 SPOT GOLD               1411.81     0.05     0.71 
 US CRUDE                93.17      -0.30    -0.28  
 DOW JONES               15254.03    0.92   138.46  
 ASIA ADRS              135.56     -0.20    -0.27 
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, weak data support Fed
stimulus hopes 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine tumbles; Indonesia sees biggest
one-day fall in a year 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk, a unit of
Lippo group, booked a third-quarter net profit of 63.2 billion
rupiah ($6.45 million), a 118 percent increase from the same
period last year, on higher revenues. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) expects
subscribers to reach 140 million this year, up from 125 million
last year, said director Mas'ud Khamid. (Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Electrical goods producer PT Sanken plans to spend 500
billion rupiah ($50.99 million) to expand its factory in
Tangerang to meet increasing demand for dispensers and washing
machines, said director Teddy Tjan. (Investor Daily)
    - Coal mining contractor PT Darma Henwa Tbk plans
to spend $109 million on capital expenditure this year to buy
heavy equipment and finance maintenance costs, said finance
director Wachjudi Martono. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges up after recent steep losses                 
> Wall St ends up on Fed stimulus views; Merck gains        
> Prices choppy as U.S. factory sector weakens             
> Dollar bulls stampeded by data, Aussie eyes rate decision  
 
> Gold supported as soft US data rekindles stimulus hopes 
> Oil prices rise as weak U.S. data sinks dollar           
   
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Freeport accident probe may last 3 months      
> Inflation rate eases, trade back in deficit    
> March trade surplus revised to $137 mln        
> Lampung May cocoa exports up 42 percent y/y    
> Foreign tourist arrivals rise 3.2 pct in April 
> Sumatra May coffee bean exports rise 141 pct   
> April trade deficit at $1.61 bln -stats bureau 
> Manufacturing PMI shows expansion in May       
> Thermal coal consumption seen at 66.2 mln T    
   
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    
($1 = 9,805 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
