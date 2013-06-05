FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 5
June 5, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------  
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1631.38     -0.55     -9.040 
USD/JPY                   100.28       0.28      0.280 
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.1498          --     0.000 
SPOT GOLD                 1398.36     -0.05     -0.680 
US CRUDE                  93.72        0.44      0.410 
DOW JONES                 15177.54    -0.50     -76.49 
ASIA ADRS                137.36       1.32       1.80  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 

    GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares steady amid Fed stimulus
speculation 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Citibank NA Indonesia will allocate loan commitment
totalling $800 million through syndication this year, said head
of global banking Kunardy Lie. The bank's disbursement in the
first quarter reached around $1.3 billion. (Investor Daily)
    - Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk is optimistic
that its 2013 coal output will touch 6 million tonnes. The
firm's first quarter production was 1.4 million tonnes, up 70
percent from a year ago, said corporate secretary Ade Satari.
    
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

