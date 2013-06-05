Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 5

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1631.38 -0.55 -9.040 USD/JPY 100.28 0.28 0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1498 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1398.36 -0.05 -0.680 US CRUDE 93.72 0.44 0.410 DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50 -76.49 ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32 1.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares steady amid Fed stimulus speculation SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags STOCKS TO WATCH - Citibank NA Indonesia will allocate loan commitment totalling $800 million through syndication this year, said head of global banking Kunardy Lie. The bank's disbursement in the first quarter reached around $1.3 billion. (Investor Daily) - Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk is optimistic that its 2013 coal output will touch 6 million tonnes. The firm's first quarter production was 1.4 million tonnes, up 70 percent from a year ago, said corporate secretary Ade Satari. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up at open as weaker yen offsets Wall St losses > Wall St ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus > Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data > Dollar edges higher before jobs test > Gold edges lower on India demand concerns > Brent oil up 1 pct on South Korea import rebate rumour INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Sulawesi May cocoa exports fall 21 pct y/y ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: