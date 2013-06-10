FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 10
June 10, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0115 GMT ----------------- 
 
                    INSTRUMENT     LAST        % CHG  NET CHG 
       S&P 500               1643.38     1.28    20.82 
       USD/JPY                 97.72     0.19     0.19 
  10-YR US TSY            96.34    -0.02     0.16 
           YLD                                         
     SPOT GOLD               1385.96     0.15     2.07 
      US CRUDE                 96.12     0.09     0.09 
     DOW JONES              15248.12     1.38    207.5 
     ASIA ADRS               135.85     1.21     1.62 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei rises after solid US jobs, Asia shares
steady 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Indonesia lead losses on week 
 
      
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina expects
2014 oil and gas output to reach 573,300 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, up 12 percent from this year's target of
514,400 bpd, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. (Investor Daily)
    - Honda motorcycle distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika
 has acquired car rental provider PT Surya Anugrah
Kencana for 220 billion rupiah ($22.44 million), aiming to boost
revenues from car rental business, finance director Troy Parwata
said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Summarecon Agung plans to
spend 1 trillion rupiah ($101.99 million) on investment this
year to develop three hotels in Jakarta, Bekasi and Bali, said
CEO Johannes Mardjuki, adding that construction is expected to
start in the second quarter. (Investor Daily)
    - Property developer PT Wijaya Karya (Wika) Realty, a unit
of state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya, has
invited PT Angkasa Pura Property, a unit of state airport
operator PT Angkasa Pura, to develop a four-story condotel on a
1.2-hectare plot of land in Bali with a total investment of 350
billion rupiah ($35.70 million), said Wika Realty CEO Budi
Sadewa Sudiro. the company expects to commence construction in
June. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The energy and mineral resources ministry expects
subsidised fuel use in 2014 to not exceed 52.41 million
kiloliters, said Edy Hermantoro, director general of oil and
gas. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State-owned hotel operator PT Hotel Indonesia Natour plans
to issue bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah ($203.98 million) to be
used for expansion, said deputy state-owned enterprises minister
Gatot Trihargo. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei bounces sharply on weak yen, strong Q1 GDP       
 > Wall St rallies after U.S. jobs data, ends up for week  
 > U.S. bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying     
 > Dollar bounces off 2-mth low against yen              
 > Gold steady, job data stirs fears of slowing stimulus 
 > Oil gains $1 as U.S. equities rally on jobs data       
 
($1 = 9805 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
