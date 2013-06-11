FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 11
June 11, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0120 GMT ----------------- 
 
                     INSTRUMENT     LAST        % CHG  NET CHG 
        S&P 500               1642.81    -0.03    -0.57 
        USD/JPY                 98.72    -0.04    -0.04 
   10-YR US TSY            95.91     0.00     0.02 
            YLD                                         
      SPOT GOLD               1384.55    -0.13    -1.85 
       US CRUDE                  95.8     0.03     0.03 
      DOW JONES              15238.59    -0.06    -9.53 
      ASIA ADRS                136.6     0.55     0.75 
 -------------------------------------------------------------

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady; focus on BOJ
meeting 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines snaps losing streak
 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Retail firm PT Modern Internasional plans to
spend $100 million on investment to open 324 more 7-Eleven
outlets until 2015, according to a report by CIMB Securities.
The firm currently owns 129 outlets and expects to add up to 213
outlets by end of this year. (Investor Daily)
    - Sanitaryware manufacturer PT Surya Toto Indonesia
 is targeting net profit of 235.9 billion rupiah
($24.04 million), up 15 percent from last year on revenues that
are expected to reach 1.57 trillion rupiah, up from last year's
1.7 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Hanafi Atmodirdjo.
(Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Lender PT Bank Central Asia reported it has
disbursed new loans, totalling 8 trillion rupiah ($815.29
million) until May, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. The firm booked
total outstanding loans in the first quarter up, 27 percent to
264.98 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
    - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia Persero said
sales from January to May reached 10 million tonnes, up 17
percent from 8.51 million tonnes in the same period last year,
on strong domestic demand that has currently grown around 12
percent this year, said CEO Ahyanizzaman. (Kontan)
    - Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy has secured an
oilfield service and drilling contract worth $53 million from PT
Vico Indonesia, said corporate secretary Fachmi Zarkasi.
(Kontan)

    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei flat as market awaits BOJ policy outcome          
 > Wall St finishes flat as U.S. gets stable credit outlook 
 > U.S. bond prices slip as S&P drops U.S. rating warning  
 
 > Yen on the defensive as BOJ decision looms             
 
 > Gold edges lower after S&P raises U.S. outlook         
 > Oil ends day lower, weak China demand weighs           

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > Indonesia's PT Smelting seeks alternative copper supply after
Freeport accident 
 > Indonesia's Pertamina says average 2013 crude output up about
7 pct 
     
($1 = 9812 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
