Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 12
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 12, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0124 GMT ---------------- 
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG 
          S&P 500             1626.13   -1.02   -16.68 
          USD/JPY               96.37    0.37     0.36 
 10-YR US TSY YLD          96.00    0.01    -0.09 
        SPOT GOLD             1377.14   -0.13    -1.85 
         US CRUDE               94.82   -0.59    -0.56 
        DOW JONES            15122.02   -0.76  -116.57 
        ASIA ADRS             135.09    -1.1    -1.51
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks slide, join global selloff on
BOJ jitters 
    SE Asia Stocks - Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines drop on
outflow worries 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia aims
to raise $200 million from a rights issue in October, releasing
10 percent of its enlarged capital, said finance director
Handrito Hardjono.  (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Taxi provider PT Express Transindo Utama plans
to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($132.32 million) to invest in
6,500 new cars until 2015, and expects to operate 15,000 taxis
in Jakarta and its outskirts, Surabaya and Medan, said finance
director David Santoso. (Investor Daily)
    - Jababeka International BV, a unit of Industrial estate
developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka, said it plans
to issue a $350 million global bond with a seven-year tenure,
and is considering setting a coupon at maximum 10 percent, to
finance capital expenditure. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Energy provider company PT Rukun Raharja is
eyeing acquiring a gas exploration company this year, said CEO
Budiman Parhusip, adding that the firm plans to spend between
$70 million and $100 million to finance the acquisition.
(Investor Daily)
    - Plantation firm PT Perusahaan Perkebunan London Sumatra
Indonesia (Lonsum) plans to spend 800 billion rupiah
($81.42 million) on capital expenditure this year for expansion
as the firm expects to boost CPO output and to plant an
additional 5,000 hectares of land, said corporate secretary
Endah R. Madnawidjaja. 
    The firm currently owns 11 palm oil processing factories in
North Sumatra, South Sumatra and East Kalimantan and a total
landbank of 100,000 hectares. (Kontan)
    - Russian Aluminum (Russal) plans to spend $2 billion to
develop a bauxite smelter in West Kalimantan with a capacity of
1.8 million tonnes per year said deputy industry minister Alex
SW Retraubun. The facility is expected to commence operation
within the next four years. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei dips as exporters, real estate stocks weigh       
 
 > Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading               
 
 > U.S. bond yields at 14-month highs draw buyers          
 
 > Yen eases against dollar after sharp rise              
 > Gold extends declines into 2nd day on stimulus worries 
 > Oil pares losses despite concerns of c.bank tightening  
 
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > Indonesia c.bank makes surprise 25 bps increase in FASBI rate
 
 > Indonesia eyes coal royalty rise and export tax for next
year, not now 
      
($1 = 9825 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.