June 13, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0104 GMT ---------------- 
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG 
          S&P 500             1612.52   -0.84   -13.61 
          USD/JPY               95.17   -0.86    -0.83 
 10-YR US TSY YLD          95.89   -0.01     0.13 
        SPOT GOLD             1388.79    0.07     1.00 
         US CRUDE               95.82   -0.06    -0.06 
        DOW JONES            14995.23   -0.84  -126.79 
        ASIA ADRS             134.18   -0.67    -0.91 
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar recover after steep selloff
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand extends losses, Indonesia
rebounds 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Beton concrete construction firm PT Wika Beton, a unit of
state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya (Wika), plans
to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in November, aiming
to raise 1.5 trillion rupiah ($152 million) by selling 30
percent of its enlarged capital, said Wika's corporate secretary
Natal Argawan Pardede.
    The firm has secured almost half of the 2.2 trillion rupiah
in new contracts it targeted this year. Wika and Wika Beton also
plan to develop a beton concrete factory with a capacity of
20,000 cubic meters per year, on a 5-hectare site in Myanmar,
said Wika Beton corporate secretary Puji Haryadi. (Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - Holding company PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk plans
to sell a 51 to 80 percent stake in its unit PT Bakrie Pipe
Industries, to repay debt, said finance director Eddy Suparno.
It expects to seal the deal before August. The firm plans to cut
its debt to 4 trillion rupiah ($406 million) this year from 6.4
trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's
second-biggest tyre maker, expects revenue in 2013 to reach $330
million, slightly up from last year's $321 million, said
director Sukarman. Net profit is expected to reach $14.8
million, up from $320,000 in 2012. The firm booked revenue of
$86.6 million in the first quarter, down 1 percent from $87.3
million at the same period last year as net profit rose to $2
million from $300,000 a year earlier. (Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Palm oil planter PT BW Plantation sees its crude
palm oil (CPO) output growing 20 percent this year from 529,423
tonnes in 2012, said CEO Abdul Halim Bin Ashari. (Kontan)
    - Construction firm PT Acset Indonusa has set its IPO price
at 2,500 rupiah ($0.25) per share, said corporate secretary Any
Setyowati. The firm earlier said it plans to sell 150 million
shares or 30 percent of its enlarged capital and expects to
raise 375 billion rupiah to finance working capital and repay
debt. (Kontan)
    - Energy provider company PT Rukun Raharja plans
to acquire one or two oil and gas block in South Sumatra, Java
or East Kalimantan this year, said CEO Budiman Parhusip, adding
that the firm plans to spend $100 million for the plan. (Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Tyre producer PT Goodyear Indonesia plans to
open 10 new outlets this year to add its existing 112 outlets
across the country, said CEO Marco H Vlasman. (Kontan)
    
($1 = 9860 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

