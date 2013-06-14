Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 14

JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1636.36 1.48% 23.840 USD/JPY 95.18 -0.19% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1525 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1383.51 -0.14% -1.930 US CRUDE 96.61 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 15176.08 1.21% 180.85 ASIA ADRS 136.50 1.73% 2.32 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares recover after bruising selloff on Wall Street rebound SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall; Philippine in worst drop since October 2008 STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, plans to split its stock in 1:10 ratio to increase the liquidity of trading on the Indonesian Stock Exchange, said Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati. The firm also plans to raise 1.37 trillion rupiah ($139 million) from a rights issue. (Investor Daily) - RUSAL, the world's largest producer of aluminium, is considering investing in Indonesia to produce bauxite and alumina, said CEO Oleg Derispaka. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia is seeking a $100 million loan from overseas lenders to disburse more financing, said CEO Gunawan. The firm has appointed OCBC, Chinatrust and Standard Chartered as loan arrangers. (Investor Daily) - Property developer Pakuwon Group plans to spend 5 trillion rupiah to build three sperblocks in Surabaya, East Java, over the next several years, said Director Studandi Purnomosidi. (Investor Daily) - PT Multi Agro Gemilang Plantation Tbk said in a statement that it plans to spend 440 billion rupiah on investment to develop three palm oil processing plants in Aceh, West Kalimantan and Riau, Sumatra. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps 3.1 pct, recovering some of Thursday's slide > Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors > U.S. bonds rally after supply, Fed policy mulled > Dollar under pressure, Nikkei to set yen course > Gold edges lower for second session on stimulus fears > Oil up on positive U.S. data; gasoline leads INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's Bosowa Corp set to buy 30 pct stake of Bank Bukopin-sources > Indonesia ups rates as nations scramble over market rout > Freeport Indonesia union threatens walkout from Friday ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9882.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand Basu)