FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 14
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 14, 2013 / 1:51 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that may affect the local
market.
 
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ---------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1636.36      1.48%    23.840 
 USD/JPY                   95.18       -0.19%    -0.180 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.1525          --     0.004 
 SPOT GOLD                 1383.51     -0.14%    -1.930 
 US CRUDE                  96.61       -0.08%    -0.080 
 DOW JONES                 15176.08     1.21%    180.85 
 ASIA ADRS                136.50       1.73%      2.32
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares recover after bruising selloff
on Wall Street rebound 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall; Philippine in worst drop since October
2008 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest
upmarket retailer, plans to split its stock in 1:10 ratio to
increase the liquidity of trading on the Indonesian Stock
Exchange, said Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati. The firm also
plans to raise 1.37 trillion rupiah ($139 million) from a rights
issue. (Investor Daily)
    - RUSAL, the world's largest producer of
aluminium, is considering investing in Indonesia to produce
bauxite and alumina, said CEO Oleg Derispaka. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
    - PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia is seeking a
$100 million loan from overseas lenders to disburse more
financing, said CEO Gunawan. The firm has appointed OCBC,
Chinatrust and Standard Chartered as loan arrangers. (Investor
Daily)
    - Property developer Pakuwon Group plans to spend 5 trillion
rupiah to build three sperblocks in Surabaya, East Java, over
the next several years, said Director Studandi Purnomosidi.
(Investor Daily)
    - PT Multi Agro Gemilang Plantation Tbk said in a
statement that it plans to spend 440 billion rupiah on
investment to develop three palm oil processing plants in Aceh,
West Kalimantan and Riau, Sumatra. (Bisnis Indonesia)
        
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei jumps 3.1 pct, recovering some of Thursday's slide 
 > Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors      
 > U.S. bonds rally after supply, Fed policy mulled        
 > Dollar under pressure, Nikkei to set yen course        
 > Gold edges lower for second session on stimulus fears  
 > Oil up on positive U.S. data; gasoline leads            
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > Indonesia's Bosowa Corp set to buy 30 pct stake of Bank
Bukopin-sources 
 > Indonesia ups rates as nations scramble over market rout
 
 > Freeport Indonesia union threatens walkout from Friday
 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    
($1 = 9882.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.