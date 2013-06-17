FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 17
June 17, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
    --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0121 GMT --------------
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG 
          S&P 500             1626.73   -0.59    -9.63 
          USD/JPY               94.72    0.69     0.65 
 10-YR US TSY YLD          96.52    0.01    -0.11 
        SPOT GOLD             1389.41   -0.06    -0.79 
         US CRUDE               97.73   -0.12    -0.12 
        DOW JONES            15070.18    -0.7   -105.9 
        ASIA ADRS             133.39   -2.28    -3.11
    ---------------------------------------------------------

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall St lower as Fed
meeting looms 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines rebound but
cautions remain 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Auto distributor PT Astra International says it
sold 268,072 cars from January to May 2013, up 8 percent from
the same period in 2012. The figure represents 54 percent of
Indonesia's total domestic car sales, said company spokesperson
Mulawarman. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - State electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
(PLN) expects its coal consumption in 2013 to
increase to 66 million tonnes from last year's 57.2 million
tonnes, said Helmi Najamuddin, the firm's coal division chief,
adding that the company will soon begin the first phase of its
10,000 megawatt "fast-track" program in Sumatra. (Investor
Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Lender PT Bank Mandiri plans to spend $130
million on investment this year to improve its IT services, said
co-CEO Riswinandi. (Investor Daily)
    - Shoe manufacturer PT Sepatu Bata plans to open
40 new outlets this year to add to its existing 588 stores, and
renovate 60 outlets, said director Fabio Bellini. The firm is
targeting sales of between 864.15 billion rupiah ($87.53
million) and 879.18 billion rupiah this year, up 15 to 17
percent from last year. (Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Greendwood Sejahtera plans
to spend 720 billion Indonesian rupiah on investment that will
be used to build office building and acquire more land, said CEO
Harry Gunawan Ho. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS
> Japan's Nikkei rises, spurred by defensive buying     
> Wall St slides in volatile week, eyes on the Fed      
> U.S. bond prices gain on bets Fed to keep rates low  
> Currencies subdued as key event risk looms          
> Gold slips as investors await outlook for bonds     
> Oil rises on M. East unrest, US crude at 9-mth high  

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia MPs back budget package that would allow fuel price
hikes 
> Indonesian parliament could pave way Monday for fuel price
hikes 
      
($1 = 9872 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)

