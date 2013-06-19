FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 19
June 19, 2013 / 1:51 AM / in 4 years
June 19, 2013 / 1:51 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2315 GMT ------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1651.81      0.78     12.770  
 USD/JPY                   95.58        0.27      0.260  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.1854          --     0.000  
 SPOT GOLD                 1367.84      0.00      0.050  
 US CRUDE                  98.55        0.11      0.110  
 DOW JONES                 15318.23     0.91     138.38  
 ASIA ADRS                136.56       0.59       0.79  
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
   
    GLOBAL MARKETS - Stocks firm, dollar rises against yen as
markets await Fed 
    SE Asia Stocks - Most up; Thai stocks drop after late
selling 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Phone operator PT Indosat aims to obtain a 2
trillion rupiah ($201.92 million) loan, with a tenure of 3-7
years, to help pay its remaining debt of 2.17 trillion rupiah in
August, said finance director Curt Stefan Carlsson.
    The firm plans to spend $800 million on capital expenditure
this year, up from last year's $600 million, which will mostly
be used to strengthen its network and infrastructure. (Investor
Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Shipping company PT Trans Power Marine will
spend $60 million on capital expenditure this year to buy 13 tug
boats and a barge, said CEO Daniel Wardojo. The firm is
targeting a net profit of $10 million this year, up 20 percent
from last year, on revenues that are expected to grow 20 to 30
percent to $49.71 million. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah booked
net profits of 309 billion rupiah ($31.20 million) in the first
quarter, up 58 percent from a year earlier. Revenues increased 9
percent to 3.7 trillion rupiah. 
    The firm is targeting revenue of 12.3 trillion rupiah this
year and net profit are expected to grow 10 percent to 819
billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
    - Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation sold 158.38
million shares in retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya
 at a price of 39.38 yen per share, said general
manager Hiroaki Nakayama. (Investor Daily)
    - Property developer PT Intiland Development plans
to work on five mixed-use projects and high-rise offices in
Jakarta and Surabaya this year with a total investment of 3.2
trillion rupiah ($323.07 million), said corporate secretary
Theresia Rustandi. The company expects sales in the first half
to reach 750 billion rupiah, up 62 percent from last year's
463.65 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Persero
(PT PP) booked new contracts until May worth 7.5
trillion rupiah ($757.19 million) and is targeting another 1.97
trillion rupiah worth by the year end, said corporate secretary
Betty Ariani. (Kontan) 
    - State electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
(PLN) will export 2 megawatts of electricity to Papua
New Guinea next year, said CEO Nur Pamudji, adding that the
power will be transmitted to Vanimo and Aitape in Papua New
Guinea from Jayapura, where the firm is planning to develop a
2x10 megawatt coal-fired power plant .(Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

($1 = 9905 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
