June 21, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
     
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1588.19     -2.50   -40.74  
 USD/JPY                 97.23       -0.04    -0.04 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.42        -0.23    -0.01  
 SPOT GOLD               1273.21     -0.35    -4.53 
 US CRUDE                94.86       -0.29    -0.28  
 DOW JONES               14758.32    -2.34  -353.87  
 ASIA ADRS              129.52      -3.61    -4.85 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds, commodities slump on Fed 
comments 
    SE Asia Stocks-Drop after Fed hints at end to stimulus; 
Indonesia leads 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Offshore service provider PT Wintermar Offshore Marine
 plans to spend $10 million to buy back 5.2 percent, or
190 million shares, said Managing Director Sugiman Layanto. The
firm also will spend up to $70 million on capital expenditure
this year to boost net profit up to 30 percent from $20.2
million last year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Indonesian flag Carrier PT Garuda Indonesia will
repay $55 million debt that was used to buy new planes by the
end of this month, said CEO Emirsyah Satar, adding that the firm
expects to get 24 new planes this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Retail firm PT Modern International plans to
invest 300 billion rupiah to open 100 more 7-Eleven outlets in
Jakarta, said director Donny Sutanto. The firm is targeting
revenue of 1.3 trillion rupiah ($131 million), up 30 percent
from last year's 1 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Agriculture firm PT Eterindo Wahanatama plans to
spend 322 billion rupiah on investment this year to expand its
palm oil plantation, said CEO Immanuel Sutarto. The firm is
targeting net profits of 65 billion rupiah this year, up 69
percent from last year, and revenue to grow 20 percent to 1.08
trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Ancora Indonesian Resources expects 2013
revenue to touch $200 million, up 17 percent from last year,
boosted by higher output of ammonium nitrate that is expected to
rise 14 percent to 120,000 tonnes, said CEO Aulia Oemar. The
firm plans to spend $40 million on capital expenditure this year
for expansion of its two units, PT Multi Nitrotama Kimia and PT
Bormindo Nusantara. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Construction firm PT Nusa Raya Cipta's initial public
offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 4.25 times. The firm plans to
sell 306.09 million shares, at a price of 850 rupiah each and
expects to raise 260.1 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro plans to
spend 7 trillion rupiah to build a superblock on a 15-hectars
land in Makassar, South Sulawesi, said Makassar city mayor Arief
Sirajuddin, adding that the firm will develop four 50-story
towers on the property. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The government plans to develop a 22.2 km gas pipeline
from Nagrak to Bitung this year, said A. Edy Hermantoro,
director general oil and gas at the energy and mineral resources
ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) 

MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei sheds 2.2 pct as Fed's plan hits risk assets    
> Wall St plunges, S&P posts biggest drop since Nov 2011 
> U.S. bond market slides as Fed plans become clearer   
> Dollar gains across the board on Fed outlook,US data 
> Gold down 5 pct in global rout on Fed stimulus fears 
> Oil hit by biggest decline since November on Fed plan 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia plans cattle imports for Ramadan    
> Intrepid Mines board survives coup on mine    
> Indonesia to raise gasoline, diesel prices    
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
      
($1 = 9925.0000 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)

