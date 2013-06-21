Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 21

JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.19 -2.50 -40.74 USD/JPY 97.23 -0.04 -0.04 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.42 -0.23 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1273.21 -0.35 -4.53 US CRUDE 94.86 -0.29 -0.28 DOW JONES 14758.32 -2.34 -353.87 ASIA ADRS 129.52 -3.61 -4.85 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds, commodities slump on Fed comments SE Asia Stocks-Drop after Fed hints at end to stimulus; Indonesia leads STOCKS TO WATCH - Offshore service provider PT Wintermar Offshore Marine plans to spend $10 million to buy back 5.2 percent, or 190 million shares, said Managing Director Sugiman Layanto. The firm also will spend up to $70 million on capital expenditure this year to boost net profit up to 30 percent from $20.2 million last year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Indonesian flag Carrier PT Garuda Indonesia will repay $55 million debt that was used to buy new planes by the end of this month, said CEO Emirsyah Satar, adding that the firm expects to get 24 new planes this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Retail firm PT Modern International plans to invest 300 billion rupiah to open 100 more 7-Eleven outlets in Jakarta, said director Donny Sutanto. The firm is targeting revenue of 1.3 trillion rupiah ($131 million), up 30 percent from last year's 1 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Agriculture firm PT Eterindo Wahanatama plans to spend 322 billion rupiah on investment this year to expand its palm oil plantation, said CEO Immanuel Sutarto. The firm is targeting net profits of 65 billion rupiah this year, up 69 percent from last year, and revenue to grow 20 percent to 1.08 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Ancora Indonesian Resources expects 2013 revenue to touch $200 million, up 17 percent from last year, boosted by higher output of ammonium nitrate that is expected to rise 14 percent to 120,000 tonnes, said CEO Aulia Oemar. The firm plans to spend $40 million on capital expenditure this year for expansion of its two units, PT Multi Nitrotama Kimia and PT Bormindo Nusantara. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Construction firm PT Nusa Raya Cipta's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 4.25 times. The firm plans to sell 306.09 million shares, at a price of 850 rupiah each and expects to raise 260.1 billion rupiah. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro plans to spend 7 trillion rupiah to build a superblock on a 15-hectars land in Makassar, South Sulawesi, said Makassar city mayor Arief Sirajuddin, adding that the firm will develop four 50-story towers on the property. (Bisnis Indonesia) - The government plans to develop a 22.2 km gas pipeline from Nagrak to Bitung this year, said A. Edy Hermantoro, director general oil and gas at the energy and mineral resources ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sheds 2.2 pct as Fed's plan hits risk assets > Wall St plunges, S&P posts biggest drop since Nov 2011 > U.S. bond market slides as Fed plans become clearer > Dollar gains across the board on Fed outlook,US data > Gold down 5 pct in global rout on Fed stimulus fears > Oil hit by biggest decline since November on Fed plan > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia plans cattle imports for Ramadan > Intrepid Mines board survives coup on mine > Indonesia to raise gasoline, diesel prices ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9925.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)