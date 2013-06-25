FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 25
June 25, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 25 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
     
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0036 GMT ---------------- 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1573.09     -1.21%   -19.340 
 USD/JPY                   97.7        -0.02%    -0.020 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.5368          --    -0.007 
 SPOT GOLD                 1283.11      0.14%     1.820 
 US CRUDE                  94.75       -0.45%    -0.430 
 DOW JONES                 14659.56    -0.94%   -139.84 
 ASIA ADRS                128.30      -2.35%     -3.08
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift lower, focus on China
liquidity 
    SE Asia Stocks-Outflows continue on Fed; Indonesia leads
 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Weston International Capital Ltd has expressed interest in
buying PT Bank Mutiara and plans to change the bank
into a sharia bank that will focus on microfinance, the company
said. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - The government has allocated 7 trillion rupiah to buy out
the Japanese majority owners of aluminium producer PT Inalum in
October, aiming to boost the downstream sector, said chief
economic minister Hatta Rajasa. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia,
Investor Daily)
    - Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure plans to launch a 1.44 trillion rupiah
share buyback from the market this year, its corporate secretary
said. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Processed food producer PT Sekar Bumi will buy a
70 percent stake in PT Bintang Terang Perkasa, worth 280 billion
rupiah, its corporate secretary said, adding that the deal is
expected to be finalised in July. (Kontan)
    - PT Agis Resources, a unit of PT Agis, plans to
develop an iron-ore smelter with capacity of 300,000 tonnes per
year, said its corporate secretary. (Kontan)
    - The energy and mineral resources ministry has received 250
proposals from foreign and local investors to build smelters
across the nation, said Deputy Minister Susilo Siswoutomo,
adding that the government will only follow up 20 proposals.
(Investor Daily)
    - Bank Permata plans to buy a 25 percent stake in
car and motorcycle financing company Astra Sedaya Finance
, the bank said in a statement. (Jakarta Globe)
    
MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei steady; weak yen offsets China, Fed worries        
> Wall Street ends down but off lows as bond prices gain    
> Prices rebound, yields fall from near 2-year highs       
> Dollar rally stymied by Fed officials, data eyed        
> Gold up as Fed officials downplay stimulus wind-down    
> Oil off 3-week low, Canada floods threaten US imports    
> Palm slips to lowest in nearly 3 wks, export data eyed  
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia president apologises for Southeast Asia smog
 
> Indonesia makes first arrests amid Sumatra fires - two farmers
 
> Freeport ramping up output at Indonesia mine 
> Singapore, Malaysia face economic hit from prolonged smog
 
> Indonesia c.bank sees economy growing 6.4-6.8 pct in 2014
 
         
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
      
($1 = 9930.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
