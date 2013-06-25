Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 25

JAKARTA, June 25 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0036 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1573.09 -1.21% -19.340 USD/JPY 97.7 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5368 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1283.11 0.14% 1.820 US CRUDE 94.75 -0.45% -0.430 DOW JONES 14659.56 -0.94% -139.84 ASIA ADRS 128.30 -2.35% -3.08 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift lower, focus on China liquidity SE Asia Stocks-Outflows continue on Fed; Indonesia leads STOCKS TO WATCH - Weston International Capital Ltd has expressed interest in buying PT Bank Mutiara and plans to change the bank into a sharia bank that will focus on microfinance, the company said. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - The government has allocated 7 trillion rupiah to buy out the Japanese majority owners of aluminium producer PT Inalum in October, aiming to boost the downstream sector, said chief economic minister Hatta Rajasa. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans to launch a 1.44 trillion rupiah share buyback from the market this year, its corporate secretary said. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Processed food producer PT Sekar Bumi will buy a 70 percent stake in PT Bintang Terang Perkasa, worth 280 billion rupiah, its corporate secretary said, adding that the deal is expected to be finalised in July. (Kontan) - PT Agis Resources, a unit of PT Agis, plans to develop an iron-ore smelter with capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year, said its corporate secretary. (Kontan) - The energy and mineral resources ministry has received 250 proposals from foreign and local investors to build smelters across the nation, said Deputy Minister Susilo Siswoutomo, adding that the government will only follow up 20 proposals. (Investor Daily) - Bank Permata plans to buy a 25 percent stake in car and motorcycle financing company Astra Sedaya Finance , the bank said in a statement. (Jakarta Globe) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei steady; weak yen offsets China, Fed worries > Wall Street ends down but off lows as bond prices gain > Prices rebound, yields fall from near 2-year highs > Dollar rally stymied by Fed officials, data eyed > Gold up as Fed officials downplay stimulus wind-down > Oil off 3-week low, Canada floods threaten US imports > Palm slips to lowest in nearly 3 wks, export data eyed INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia president apologises for Southeast Asia smog > Indonesia makes first arrests amid Sumatra fires - two farmers > Freeport ramping up output at Indonesia mine > Singapore, Malaysia face economic hit from prolonged smog > Indonesia c.bank sees economy growing 6.4-6.8 pct in 2014 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9930.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Jijo Jacob)