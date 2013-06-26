Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 26

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.03 0.95% 14.940 USD/JPY 97.98 0.18% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6045 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1274.15 -0.20% -2.590 US CRUDE 94.97 -0.37% -0.350 DOW JONES 14760.31 0.69% 100.75 ASIA ADRS 130.35 1.60% 2.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound on PBOC reassurances, US data SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; China, Fed comments help some recovery STOCKS TO WATCH - Investment in the second quarter of 2013 is seen higher than in the first quarter at 93 trillion rupiah, Azhar Lubis, deputy chairman at Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) said. (Kontan) - PT Saka Energi Indonesia, a unit of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (GAS), has acquired Kufpec Indonesia BV for $265 million from Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, said PT GAS's Corporate Communications Officer Ridha Ababil. - PT Energi Mega Persada, a unit of Bakrie Group, is seeking a $228.87 million loan to refinance its outstanding debt to ND Owen Holdings Limited, said Finance Director Didit H. Agripinanto. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional, a mid-sized lender controlled by private equity firm TPG Capital, will acquire Bank Sahabat for 600 billion rupiah and plans to change the bank into a sharia bank that will focus on micro finance, said Director Anika Faisal. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Korea Institute of Energy Research in cooperation with PT Sucofindo plan to build a coal processing plant worth $100 million in South Sumatra, with a capacity of 6 million tonnes per year, said Jooho Whang, president of the institute. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Chinese cement maker Anhui Conch Group Co Ltd plans to develop a factory in South Kalimantan, with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year, said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry and the industry ministry. - PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology is seeking a 1.3 trillion rupiah loan to finance its capital expenditure of 2.6 trillion rupiah that will be used to plant palm oil on 5,000 hectares of land, said Corporate Secretary Jimmy Pramono. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rebounds on China liquidity support, Wall St rise > Wall Street rises on robust U.S. data after recent slide > Yields rise before five-year note sale > Dollar bulls back in play after upbeat U.S. data > Gold drops again on strong U.S. data > Oil ends flat in thin trade, Brent/WTI spread narrows > Palm ends up on export growth; demand fears cap gains INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Freeport Indonesia says open-pit mine running at 60 pct > Indonesia coffee exports to dip 17 percent in 2013 -minister > Indonesia raises 1.59 trln rph from sharia bonds, above target > Inpex delays Indonesia Abadi LNG project startup to 2019 -media > Singapore smog eases as Indonesian planes waterbomb fires ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: